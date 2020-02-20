DURHAM, N.C. — Leaonna Odom scored 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and Haley Gorecki added 15 points as the Duke women downed Virginia 62-47 in ACC play at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday evening.
Jade Williams also scored 11 points for the Blue Devils (16-10, 10-5), who shot 46% from the field while holding Virginia (11-15, 6-9) to just under 32%.
The Cavaliers were led by Jocelyn Willoughby with 15 points, Lisa Jablonowski with 12 points and Dominique Toussaint with 10 points.
NOTE
SVU’s Armstrong, UVa’s Willoughby honored
Parry McCluer graduate Sam Armstrong (3.90 GPA) of the Southern Virginia men’s basketball team has earned academic all-district honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America.
On the women’s side, UVa’s Jocelyn Willoughby earned the honor. She had a 3.87 GPA as an undergraduate student and has a 3.63 GPA as a graduate student.
