Wofford Duke Basketball

Duke’s Jack White (center) grabs a rebound between Wofford’s Messiah Jones (left) and Trevor Stumpe on Thursday night in Durham, N.C.

 Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. — Joey Baker had career highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers to help fourth-ranked Duke beat Wofford 86-57 on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore hit all of his treys after halftime while the hot-shooting Blue Devils (10-1) stretched their lead.

The Blue Devils played without starting point guard Tre Jones due to what the school described as a “mild sprain” in his left foot from a recent practice. It didn’t keep Duke from a lopsided win over Wofford (7-5), which beat the Blue Devils’ archrivals from North Carolina over the weekend.

Seton Hall 52, No. 7 Maryland 48

NEWARK, N.J. — Quincy McKnight scored a season-high 17 points and undermanned Seton Hall used a swarming, shot-blocking defense to stun Maryland.

The Pirates (7-4) held the Terrapins to 27% shooting, blocked 15 shots and forced 17 turnovers in ending a two-game losing streak and handing Maryland (10-2) its second straight loss.

LOCAL WOMEN

Roanoke 56, Illinois Tech 25

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Lord Botetourt grad Molly Hassel scored nine points to help the Maroons (6-3) beat the Scarlet Hawks (0-9) on the final day of the Puerto Rico Basketball Classic.

Roanoke opened the game on a 12-2 run. Illinois Tech shot just 22.5% from the field and was 1 of 12 (8.3%) from 3-point range. Roanoke outrebounded Illinois Tech 51-30.

Wednesday’s late results/Acc

No. 2 Gonzaga 94, North Carolina 81

SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert scored 26 points, and Gonzaga handed North Carolina its fourth straight loss.

The Bulldogs (12-1) won their fourth straight since suffering their only loss of the season against Michigan.

Garrison Brooks led North Carolina (6-5) with 16 points, but the Tar Heels, playing without injured top scorer Cole Anthony, have dropped four straight for the first time since 2009-10.

No. 3 Louisville 70, Miami of Ohio 46

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 20 points and Louisville pulled away to beat Miami of Ohio.

Ryan McMahon added 11 points for Louisville (11-1), and Dwayne Sutton tied a career-high with 15 rebounds. Mekhi Lairy led the Redhawks (5-6) with 10 points.

Utah 69, No. 6 Kentucky 66

LAS VEGAS — Timmy Allen hit a tiebreaking floater with 1:14 left and Utah dodged a comeback try by Kentucky.

The Wildcats (8-2) used a 27-10 run to tie it at 68 on Ashton Hagans’ dunk with 1:43 remaining, but Allen put the Utes (9-2) back ahead with his basket.

No. 8 Oregon 81, Montana 48

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon made a big addition to its lineup as 6-foot-11 N’Faly Dante played his first college game and contributed 11 points in a rout of Montana.

The much-anticipated debut of Oregon’s top freshman recruit probably wasn’t needed against the Grizzlies (4-6), but the Ducks want Dante comfortable with his role before Pac-12 play begins in two weeks. Oregon (9-2) has two more nonconference games.

No. 10 Baylor 91, UT-Martin 63

HOUSTON — Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler scored 19 points each and Baylor (9-1) won its eighth straight game.

Parker Stewart finished with 18 points for the Skyhawks (3-7), who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

No. 15 Michigan St. 77, Northwestern 72

EVANSTON, Ill. — Cassius Winston scored 21 points, helping Michigan State beat Northwestern.

Winston went 8 for 16 from the field for the Spartans (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) in their 11th consecutive victory against the Wildcats. Boo Buie scored a career-high 26 points for Northwestern (5-5, 0-2).

No. 20 S. Diego St. 92, S. Diego Christian 48

SAN DIEGO — Yanni Wetzell scored 17 points and San Diego State (11-0) beat NAIA San Diego Christian (3-6) to remain undefeated.

Syracuse 74, Oakland 62

SYRACUSE, NY — The Orange (6-5, 1-1 ACC) made just enough plays in the second half as Oakland (5-7) of the Horizon League failed to take advantage of numerous golden opportunities.

Tags

Load comments