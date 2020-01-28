RADFORD — Even though the conference-leading Camels had their lowest point production of the season, the Campbell women’s basketball team came away with its seventh straight victory Tuesday night at the Dedmond Center, winning 43-32 and halting Radford’s win streak at four games.

Kianna Speight led Campbell (14-5, 9-1 Big South) with 11 points.

The Highlanders (8-11, 6-4), who also scored their fewest points this season, were led by Amele Ngwafang with a game-high 12 points.

Radford, which averages 57 points per game this season, made 11 of 50 (22%) field goals including going just 2 of 13 (15.4%) from beyond the arc. The fewest points scored in a game by a Highlanders women’s team dates back to 1990 when Baptist held Radford to 23 points.

ACC/TOP 25 MEN

Clemson 71, Syracuse 70

CLEMSON, S.C. — Tevin Mack had a carer-high 32 points to go with 10 rebounds and Clyde Trapp hit a go-ahead driving layup with 2.5 seconds left as the Tigers (11-9, 5-5 ACC) rallied from 10-points down in the second half to defeat Syracuse.

Mack had 23 points in the second half for Clemson.

The Orange had one last chance with less than a second left, but Hughes’ long 3-point try was off the mark.

Georgia Tech 82, Morehouse 54

Atlanta — James Banks III scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots in just 17 minutes of action to lead Georgia Tech over Morehouse .

The Yellow Jackets (10-11, 4-6 ACC) had no problems with the Division II program .

Michael Olmert led Morehouse (9-10, 6-5, Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) with nine points .

No. 8 Villanova 79, St. John’s 59

NEW YORK — Saddiq Bey scored 23 points, Collin Gillespie had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and the Wildcats (17-3, 7-1 Big East) easily handled St. John’s .

Rasheem Dunn had 24 points for St. John’s (13-9, 2-7), the only Big East team to beat Villanova in each of the past two seasons.

No. 25 Rutgers 70, Purdue 63

PISCATAWAY, NJ — Caleb McConnell scored 16 points, making 12 of 13 free throw attempts, and Rutgers nearly blew a 17-point lead before holding off Purdue.

Rutgers (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) built the lead to 44-27, before Purdue (11-10, 4-6) went on a 10-2 run to make it 46-37 at 14:12.

Eric Hunter Jr. made a layup with half a minute to go to make it 64-61.

That was the closest Purdue would get.

LATE MONDAY

No. 3 Kansas 65, Oklahoma St. 50

STILLWATER, Okla. — Taking the lineup spot of the suspended David McCormack, freshman Christian Braun had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Jayhawks (17-3, 6-1 Big 12) over Oklahoma State (10-10, 0-7).

Kansas was playing its second game since McCormack and Silvio De Sousa were suspended for their roles in a postgame brawl with Kansas State on Jan. 21.

Cameron McGriff led the Cowboys with 18 points.

No. 18 Iowa 68, Wisconsin 62

IOWA CITY, Iowa — On a day their offense sputtered, the Hawkeyes leaned on their defense as Luke Garza had 21 points and 18 rebounds to help Iowa (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) rally from a 12-point deficit to beat Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes trailed 57-45 with 7:13 to play before going on a 19-2 run.

D’Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5) with 16 points.

NOTE

UNC’s Anthony eager for eventual return

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cole Anthony has spent six weeks watching North Carolina teammates struggle as he recovers from knee surgery. The Tar Heels’ star freshman point guard can’t wait to rejoin them .

“I’m doing pretty good, slowly and surely getting better,” Anthony said. “As soon as I get clear, I’m hopping back on that court.”

Anthony has been sidelined since before the Dec. 16 arthroscopic surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. It’s unclear when he’ll be back .

Anthony (19.1 ppg) missed his 11th straight game Monday as the Tar Heels won at N.C. State. UNC (10-10, 3-6 ACC) is 4-7 without Anthony.

