Then-North Carolina A&T player Amari Hamilton (15) is guarded by then-Virginia Tech player Justin Robinson in a 2018 nonconference game. North Carolina A&T is leaving the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for the Big South.

 The Roanoke Times/file 2018

The Big South Conference announced Friday it is adding North Carolina A&T, a founding member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, as an all-sports member.

The Greensboro school will switch leagues in the summer of 2021. The move will give the Big South, which includes Radford, 12 basketball schools.

The addition of A&T will enable the Big South to stay at eight football members, including some football-only members. Presbyterian plans to leave Big South football for the nonscholarship Pioneer Football League in 2021.

North Carolina A&T becomes the second MEAC school to jump to the Big South in recent years; Hampton switched leagues in the summer of 2018.

The A&T men’s basketball team is in first place in the MEAC. The Aggies last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2013. They played in the College Insider.com Tournament in 2018.

North Carolina A&T has won the MEAC football title the past three seasons.

Former North Carolina A&T athletes of note include former Lucy Addison High School and major league pitcher Al Holland, a member of the National College Baseball Hall of Fame whose A&T jersey will be retired Saturday; Pro Football Hall of Fame member Elvin Bethea; and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member Al Attles.

The Big South approached A&T last summer, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

A&T officials told the newspaper that A&T is switching conferences largely to reduce athletes’ travel times to games. All of the Big South’s current 11 full members are in Virginia, North Carolina or South Carolina.

A&T has almost 13,000 students, more than any other Big South basketball school. It is the largest historically black college in the nation.

LATE THURSDAY

No. 2 Gonzaga 85, Loyola Marymount 67

SPOKANE, Wash. — Filip Petrusev scored 21 points as Gonzaga (24-1, 10-0 West Coast Conference) beat Loyola Marymount for its 16th consecutive victory. It was also Gonzaga’s 36th straight home win, the longest active streak in the nation.

Eli Scott scored 15 points for Loyola Marymount (8-16, 2-8), which lost its fourth game in a row and 23rd straight to Gonzaga.

No. 23 Arizona 85, Southern Cal 80

Nico Mannion scored 20 points and Zeke Nnaji and Josh Green each added 18 as Arizona held off USC.

The Wildcats (16-6, 6-3 Pac-12) led by as many as 20 during the second half. USC pulled within 83-80 with five seconds left on a 3-pointer by Jonah Mathews, but Mannion responded with a pair of free throws to stop the rally.

Nnaji grabbed 11 rebounds.

Onyeka Okongwu led the Trojans (17-6, 6-4) with 23 points.

No. 24 Colorado 71, California 65

BOULDER, Colo. — Tyler Bey scored a season-high 21 points and Colorado (18-5, 7-3 Pac-12) made key free throws down the stretch to beat California.

Matt Bradley had 17 points for Cal (10-12, 4-5), which remained winless away from its home court.

No. 25 Houston 75, Tulane 62

HOUSTON — Caleb Mills scored 18 points, Quentin Grimes added 15 and the Cougars beat Tulane.

Nate Hinton added 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Houston (18-5, 8-2 American). Teshaun Hightown had 17 points for the Green Wave (10-12, 2-8).

