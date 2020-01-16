SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Carlik Jones scored 23 points and made six assists, Devine Eke blocked three shots for his 100th career block and Radford beat South Carolina Upstate 63-59 on Thursday night to win its sixth straight.
Devonnte Holland grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots for the Highlanders (9-7, 4-0 Big South Conference), who had a season-high eight blocks. Donald Hicks scored 13 points and Travis Fields Jr. added 10.
Tommy Bruner scored 19 points, Brandon Martin had 12 and Cartier Jernigan added 11 with seven rebounds for the Spartans (7-10, 2-2), who saw their four-game home win streak end. Everette Hammond scored 10 points.
Radford plays Presbyterian on the road on Saturday. South Carolina Upstate plays Gardner-Webb on the road on Saturday.
LOCAL/ACC WOMEN
Wake Forest 62, Virginia 56
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gina Conti scored 21 points and Ivana Raca added 20 as the Demon Deacons held off the visiting Cavaliers in ACC play on Thursday evening.
Wake Forest (11-6, 4-2) dominated the glass with a 45-26 rebounding margin, despite committing 20 turnovers, compared with nine for Virginia (7-10, 2-4).
The Cavaliers were led by Jocelyn Willoughby with 20 points, Shemera Williams with 11 points and Dominique Toussaint with 10 points.
No. 9 N.C. State 68, No. 13 Florida State 51
RALEIGH, N.C. — Elissa Cunane scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lift North Carolina State (16-1, 5-1 ACC) to a conference win over Florida State (15-3, 4-3) on Thursday night.
TOP 25 MEN
No. 22 Memphis 60, Cincinnati 49
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DJ Jeffries scored 18 points and No. 22 Memphis (14-3, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) used a rally midway through the second half to defeat Cincinnati (10-7, 3-2) on Thursday night.
LATE WEDNESDAY
Alabama 83, No. 4 Auburn 64
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kira Lewis Jr. scored 25 points and Alabama (9-7, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) handed Auburn (15-1, 3-1) its first loss of the season.
Temple 65, No. 16 Wichita State 53
PHILADELPHIA — Quinton Rose scored 19 points and Temple (10-6, 2-3 American Athletic Conference) used a strong defensive performance to upset Wichita State (15-2, 3-1).
Notre Dame 78, Georgia Tech 74
ATLANTA — Prentiss Hubb scored a career-high 25 points as Notre Dame (11-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away late to beat Georgia Tech (8-9, 3-4).
