The Washington and Lee women's basketball team began the season with NCAA Division III tournament hopes.
But W&L rang in the new year with a record of just 5-6 overall and 2-2 in the ODAC.
The Generals are looking much more formidable than they did in November and December, however. They have yet to lose this month.
W&L has won seven straight games, tying the record for the longest winning streak in the program's history.
"We just tried to get back to … taking more pride in our defensive game," coach Christine Clancy said Tuesday. "We just took a lot of possessions off in the first semester, and we've really been focusing on battling and competing for every possession.
"I was a little disappointed, a little frustrated in how we started the season. We did have a really tough schedule [with] nonconference competition.
"I'm kind of grateful for the lessons that we learned over those times. Making sure we're not taking teams for granted. Understanding that we have to show up and earn the respect that we're given. I think we were a little overconfident going into the year, knowing the kind of year we had in 2018-19, knowing we didn't graduate anyone. So our expectations were high. But we hadn't quite learned the lesson of you've got to put in the work to actually earn the results."
The Generals are 12-6 overall and are tied with Emory & Henry and Bridgewater for first place in the ODAC with a 9-2 league mark.
W&L averages a league-high 72.3 points.
"Now we're kind of performing at the level that I always knew we were capable of," said Clancy, whose team visits Shenandoah on Wednesday. "We're moving the ball and spacing the floor really well. … We're hard to guard because we've got scoring threats from so many different spots on the floor."
W&L has all five starters back from a team that went 19-9 overall and finished third in the league with a 13-5 ODAC mark last season.
Senior guard Taylor Casey, an All-ODAC first-team pick last year, averages 14.4 points and ranks second in the league in 3-pointers (44).
"Her shot is pure," Clancy said. "She's got a really pretty shot."
Junior guard Erin Hughes, an All-ODAC second-team pick last year, averages 12.2 points. She was named the ODAC player of the week on Monday after scoring 16 points and snaring eight rebounds against Roanoke and tallying 24 points and grabbing nine rebounds at Eastern Mennonite.
"She's one of the most dynamic players in the league when she's at her best because she can score from outside, she can drive, she can post you up, she can pull up," Clancy said.
Senior forward Andy Smithey, an All-ODAC third-team pick last season, averages 10.6 points.
Megan Horn, a sophomore, averages 9.1 points and ranks third in the ODAC in assists (4.4 apg).
Jordan Diehl, a sophomore, is tied for fourth in the conference with an average of 8.2 rebounds.
Maroons clicking
The Roanoke College women's basketball team is also enjoying a good season.
The Maroons are 12-6 overall and entered Tuesday tied for fifth in the ODAC with a 7-4 league record.
No one on the team averages more than 11.1 points or more than 27.2 minutes.
"I love the balance that we have," coach Carla Flaherty said. "We have a lot of depth, so that's allowed us to really focus on our transition game, running.
"We've got opponents who have athletes playing 35 minutes, 37 minutes a game. And when we're sending out someone with fresh legs, I think we can reap the reward in the fourth quarter. And it makes us really difficult to guard. Who do you stop?"
Roanoke won its first five games of the month but is coming off back-to-back losses to W&L and Shenandoah.
Senior guard Molly Hassell, a Lord Botetourt graduate averaging 8.2 points, has missed the past five games with an ankle injury. She is expected to return for Wednesday's game at Randolph.
"It'll be nice to have her back," Flaherty said. "She's just that workhorse. She gives you everything she has every second she's on the floor."
Junior guard Kristina Harrel averages 11.1 points.
"When we need a basket, Tina can get it," Flaherty said. "She's also a great defender."
Whitney Hopson, a sophomore who made the All-ODAC third team last year, averages 9.8 points and 4.2 assists.
"Whit… has the ability to take over a game offensively if she needs to but is also the person who sets others up for success," Flaherty said.
Milestone looming
For the past seven seasons, Hollins has failed to reach double digits in wins.
But Hollins (9-8, 4-7 ODAC) can reach that milestone with a victory Wednesday at Lynchburg. It would give Hollins 10 overall wins for the first time since the 2011-12 season, when the team went 10-15 overall and 8-12 in the ODAC.
The four league wins this season are the most for the team since Hollins finished with four ODAC wins in the 2012-13 season.
New team for Robinson
Former Virginia Tech point guard Justin Robinson, who was waived by the Washington Wizards in early January, has landed with a new team.
He signed last week with Philadelphia's NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. He is averaging 7.3 points in three games with Delaware.
•Former Rockbridge County and Marquette standout Andrew Rowsey is averaging 20.2 points in 14 games with Orlando's G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.