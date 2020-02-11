The Washington and Lee men’s basketball team won just two of its first five ODAC games.
Now, however, the Generals are rolling.
W&L carries a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday’s game at Roanoke College. The Generals are 17-4 overall and in third place with a 9-3 ODAC mark.
“Our offense has really grown over the last month where we’re really starting to trust one another, make the next pass,” coach Chris McHugh said Tuesday. “We’ve done a good job of penalizing teams that overhelp and pack the paint by moving the ball and getting really good shots inside-out.”
W&L leads the ODAC in scoring offense (82.2 ppg) and 3-pointers (224).
“We’ve been playing well in transition, and that’s gotten us some easy looks at the rim and some rhythm 3s,” McHugh said.
The Generals, who have just four regular-season games left, are in the “others receiving votes” category in this week’s D3hoops.com Division III Top 25 poll. ODAC front-runner Randolph-Macon (21-1, 13-0), which hosts W&L on Saturday, is ranked No. 3. Virginia Wesleyan (18-3, 10-2), which is in second place in the league, is ranked No. 13.
An automatic NCAA Division III tournament bid will be at stake in the ODAC tournament.
“That’s Plan A, is we want to compete to win the ODAC tournament. With how we’ve played so far, if we can finish strong down the stretch, I imagine we’d be looked at for an at-large candidacy if we were not to win the tournament,” McHugh said.
Kevin Dennin, who averages 12.2 points, is the team’s lone senior starter. But McHugh is not looking ahead to next season.
“We have a special opportunity in front of us and you never want to say, ‘Wait till next year,’ ” McHugh said.
Junior forward William Brueggeman ranks second in the ODAC in scoring (18.3 ppg) and 3-pointers (60).
“He’s a little bit stronger [this season], better at going to the basket and initiating contact and finishing plays,” McHugh said. “He’s shooting the ball better, with better balance. … And I think he doesn’t get the credit he deserves for how he’s grown as a defensive player and a rebounder.”
Junior center Curtis Mitchell averages 10.8 points and a league-high 9.9 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 Mitchell has also dished out 67 assists.
“He’s got the size to see over the defense. When people double him, he can make the next pass to one of our shooters,” McHugh said.
Mitchell, the reigning ODAC defensive player of the year, ranks second in the ODAC in blocked shots (51).
“He has a ton of blocks, but he has even more where he’s just contesting shots and forcing the miss, … making the offensive player shoot over the top of his outstretched arm,” McHugh said.
Radford women clicking
The Radford women’s basketball team also won just two of its first five league games. But the defending Big South champions have now won seven of their last eight games.
“It’s taken us a while to figure out what this team could be good at,” coach Mike McGuire said. “We reevaluated things after we started slow.
“If we can continue to play this way throughout the month of February, I do think we’re going to be a team that can win the [league] tournament.”
The Highlanders entered Tuesday tied for second place in the Big South with a 9-4 league mark.
“We’re playing more inside-out offensively. We’re playing through the post with Sydney Nunley and Aiden Rainford and Amele Ngwafang,” McGuire said. “We have a size advantage.”
The 6-4 Nunley averages 10.8 points and ranks second in the league in rebounding (8.2 rpg). She has scored at least 18 points in four games during this eight-game stretch.
“She’s playing much better now, … more focused,” McGuire said.
The Highlanders, who had to replace two All-Big South first-team picks from last year’s team, are just 11-11 overall. They went 2-7 in nonconference play.
“Our nonconference schedule was probably too difficult,” McGuire said.
Khiana Johnson averages 11.5 points and 4.2 assists.
“We were relying too much on Khiana early,” McGuire said.
Radford’s lone loss during this eight-game stretch came against Campbell, which won 43-32 on Jan. 28. Radford will visit first-place Campbell on Saturday.
Last month, McGuire went from having three assistants to two. Steven Rhodes is no longer on the staff. McGuire would not say if Rhodes was fired or resigned.
“It was probably best for all parties involved,” McGuire said of Rhodes’ exit.
Athletic director Robert Lineburg texted that he could not comment because it was a personnel matter.
Odds and ends
n ESPNU announced Tuesday it has picked the Radford men’s basketball team’s Feb. 27 game at Hampton as its final Big South “wild card” game of the season.
It will be Radford’s second ESPNU game in as many weeks; ESPNU had previously announced it would air the Highlanders’ Feb. 20 home game with UNC Asheville.
n When the Radford men won at Winthrop on Monday, it marked the end of Winthrop’s 14-game winning streak.
n Hampton senior Jermaine Marrow broke his school’s career scoring record Monday. He now has 2,421 points, three more than former NBA star Rick Mahorn had for the school.
Marrow now ranks fifth on the commonwealth’s Division I career scoring list, behind ex-VMI star Reggie Williams (2,556), ex-Virginia star Bryant Stith (2,516), ex-Virginia Tech star Bimbo Coles (2,484) and ex-VMI standout Gay Elmore (2,422). Marrow is averaging 24.1 points; his team has seven regular-season games left.
n USA Basketball’s list Monday of the 44 finalists for the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team included two ex-UVa standouts — Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers and Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets.
The two are among 25 players on the list who do not have an Olympic or World Cup gold medal on their resume. The others in that category are former Virginia Tech signee and ex-Louisville standout Montrezl Harrell of the Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Bam Adebayo, LaMarcus Aldridge ,Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jaylen Brown, Mike Conley , Tobias Harris , Gordon Hayward , Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, JaVale McGee, Khris Middleton , Donovan Mitchell, Victor Oladipo, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Myles Turner , Kemba Walker and Derrick White.
