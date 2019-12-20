VMI basketball coach Dan Earl is used to squaring off against Mike Young.
But Young no longer steers Southern Conference rival Wofford. He is now in his first season as the coach at Virginia Tech (8-3), which will host the Keydets at 4 p.m. Saturday.
It will be a meeting of two of the top five teams in the nation in 3-pointers per game.
"They do similar stuff to what they did at Wofford, so we're familiar with some of it," Earl said in a phone interview this week.
"Mike is an unbelievable coach in general. Defensively, I don't know if he's ever gotten enough credit for how hard his teams played at Wofford, how tough they are physically defensively. And they seem to be doing the same thing at Virginia Tech defensively.
"And then certainly you look at the 3-point line and percentage [offensively]. … It goes with his philosophy and it gives the guys freedom to shoot and confidence and obviously they've been shooting very well from 3."
Earl is in his fifth season at VMI.
"Dan Earl is one of my favorite people in coaching," Young said. "He's a really good coach. … I know I'll see that old matchup zone and those Keydets flying around like crazy people."
The Keydets are 5-7, with just two of those wins coming against Division I teams.
This was expected to be a tough season for VMI. Five players transferred in the offseason, including 2018-19 SoCon scoring leader Bubba Parham to Georgia Tech.
"Some of our older guys are still adjusting to different roles," Earl said. "It's a little different role if you're the third, fourth or fifth option and now maybe you're the second or third."
The Keydets lost their first five games. Three of those defeats were by three points or less, including an overtime game.
"I'd like to have back a couple of our early games and play them now because I think we're a different team," Earl said.
VMI has won three of its past four games, including a win over Stetson.
Kamdyn Curfman, a freshman, leads VMI in scoring (12.1 ppg) and 3-pointers (38).
"Every time he puts the ball up, you feel like it's got a chance to go in," Earl said.
Travis Evee, also a freshman, ranks second on the Keydets in scoring (11.3 ppg) and 3-pointers (28).
"He's pretty fast with the ball and can get to the rim," Earl said.
VMI could have another rough time in the SoCon this season. Some of its league rivals boast some noteworthy nonconference wins.
East Tennessee State won by double digits at LSU on Wednesday. Wofford won at North Carolina. UNC Greensboro won at Georgetown.
"It's an awesome conference," said Earl, whose team lost at UNC Greensboro in November. "It was so good last year, and you're hoping … it wouldn't be as good so you can hopefully take a step. But it's certainly proven to be a tremendous conference again this year."
VMI signed three recruits last month — point guard Trey Bonham from Alabama; off-guard Devin Butler from a prep school in Pennsylvania; and 6-foot-8 post player DJ Nussbaum from Texas.
Richmond next challenge
for Radford men
The Radford men's basketball team is preparing for yet another tough foe.
Atlantic 10 member Richmond (10-1) will face the Highlanders at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Washington. It will cap off the three-day, six-game D.C. Holiday Hoops Fest at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, which is the home of the WNBA's Washington Mystics and Washington's NBA G League team.
"We would've gone to Richmond, but they had a game that they needed to fill in D.C.," Radford coach Mike Jones said. "I love playing in the D.C. area since that's where I'm from, and we try to recruit that area really hard.
"It's an opponent we like to play — a high-quality opponent from the state."
The Highlanders are just 3-7, including a win over Big Ten member Northwestern.
Radford, which has had only three home games so far, has played a rigorous nonleague schedule.
"I probably scheduled too hard," said Jones, whose team topped the Big South preseason poll. "Hopefully our guys can maintain their level of confidence … in spite of us not always getting the result that we want."
The Highlanders have lost to two of the four Division I teams that entered Friday with unbeaten records — Liberty and Duquesne.
They have also lost to UNC Greensboro, whose 9-3 record includes wins at Georgetown and Vermont and a buzzer-beater loss to N.C. State.
Another loss came at Bradley (8-3), which has beaten Kansas State.
On Wednesday, Radford lost 77-68 at Southeastern Conference member Mississippi State.
And now comes Richmond, whose only loss came to unbeaten Auburn.
"Our guys didn't know how tough [the nonleague schedule] was, and I don't know that our fans maybe knew," Jones said. "As coaches, we knew how difficult it was going to be.
"But at the end of the day, nothing really matters other than our conference schedule. … It's really more about us making sure that we're at our best in February and March.
"Our coaching staff has done a good job of helping our guys keep seeing the bigger picture.
"I'm pretty excited about what we can be."
Radford led 2019 NCAA Tournament participant Mississippi State 60-57 with 7:39 left and trailed just 63-62 with 5:01 to go. But the Bulldogs went on a 12-0 run to build a 75-62 cushion.
"They were so much bigger than us at every position and I think over the course of the game, that really took its toll," Jones said.
