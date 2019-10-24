Luke Hancock never played in the ACC, but he will be part of the new ACC Network.
The ESPN-owned channel announced Thursday that Hancock, a Hidden Valley High School graduate and former Louisville star, will be one of its commentators for the upcoming men’s basketball season.
“Being at ESPN, … that’s what I’ve watched since I was a little kid. It’s kind of surreal,” Hancock, 29, said in a phone interview from the Bristol, Connecticut, headquarters of the ACC Network and ESPN.
“I grew up loving the biggest names in the ACC. … I’m very excited.”
Hancock will primarily be a studio analyst, commuting this season from his home in Louisville to the ACC Network set in Connecticut.
“I’m a little bit younger than some of the other analysts, and I think I have a different perspective,” Hancock said. “I know the game of basketball really well and I feel like I know the ACC really well, so I’m looking forward to kind of showing fans the league I grew up loving and the ins and outs of it. … What makes teams go, what makes teams struggle, what they need to work on.”
He will join ESPN’s Seth Greenberg and others on the new channel’s “Nothing But Net” two-hour season preview special at 8 p.m. Sunday.
After transferring from George Mason, Hancock played for Louisville in the 2012-13 season (when the Cardinals were in the Big East) and in the 2013-14 season (when the school spent one year in the American Athletic Conference before joining the ACC.)
Hancock, who got married last weekend, is now a financial adviser in Louisville. He is keeping his job as a partner in Clearpath Financial of Raymond James.
He already has broadcasting experience. He co-hosts a call-in show about Louisville sports two afternoons each week on the ESPN Radio affiliate in Louisville. He has also occasionally filled in as the analyst for the radio broadcasts of Louisville games when Bob Valvano has a conflict.
“I feel like I know a ton about ACC basketball, but the league changes so much,” Hancock said. “So you’ve constantly got to be on your toes and researching. … It all prepares you for being in the [ACC Network] studio.”
Moving into broadcasting on a national level was always “wishful thinking” for Hancock.
“It was something that I had always wanted to pursue but was kind of waiting on the right opportunity,” he said.
In 2013, Hancock helped the Cardinals win the NCAA championship and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.
But in February 2018, the NCAA ordered Louisville to vacate its 2013 NCAA title because of a sex scandal. Hancock has told The Roanoke Times he never knew about the alleged sex parties that escort Katina Powell wrote about in a 2015 book.
Later in 2018, Hancock and four ex-teammates sued the NCAA in an attempt to get the NCAA to reinstate the Cardinals’ vacated NCAA title and Hancock’s Final Four Most Outstanding Player award; the school’s 2012 Final Four berth; 122 wins from 2011-15; and Big East and AAC crowns. The lawsuit also asked the NCAA to clear the names of Hancock and the other plaintiffs.
The lawsuit was finally settled on Sept. 30. The team punishments stand, but the NCAA agreed to remove the asterisk from Hancock’s Most Outstanding Player award and to restore the players’ statistics in the record books. The NCAA also affirmed that Hancock and the other plaintiffs were eligible during the years in question.
“I don’t how much it changed for me, but I was happy it was kind of a public declaration for the other guys,” Hancock said. “I’m not really worried about the MOP; I’d rather have the team banner up there a thousand times over. But that’s how it is. I am happy with how it all ended up.
“The NCAA … painted a broad picture that wasn’t necessarily true, and so we’re happy.”
It has been an “incredible month,” he said.
“The MOP is back, get married and join the ACC Network — that’s a pretty solid month,” he said.
- The ACC Network also announced the hiring of two other familiar faces Thursday — Cory Alexander and Dan Bonner.
Alexander, a former Virginia and NBA point guard, had previously been an analyst for ACC games for ESPN and for Raycom’s syndicated telecasts. He will primarily be a game analyst for the ACC Network. But he will also do some studio work, including the hourlong pregame show that will air from Syracuse on Nov. 6 before the UVa-Syracuse game.
Bonner, also a former UVa player, was previously an analyst on ACC games for Raycom and for the ACC’s regional cable package. Bonner, who also does NCAA Tournament games for CBS and Turner Sports, will primarily be a game analyst for the ACC Network.
ACC Network
to air UVa special
An ACC Network documentary about UVa’s 2019 NCAA men’s basketball championship will debut at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The hourlong show, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path To A Title,” will re-air 11 times in November.
UVa ranked 9th
in coaches poll
Virginia was ranked ninth in the USA Today preseason coaches Top 25 poll Thursday.
Michigan State topped the poll, just like it did in the Associated Press preseason media poll Monday. Kentucky was second in the coaches poll, with Kansas third and Duke fourth.
Louisville was fifth and North Carolina 11th.
Roanoke picked 4th, W&L 5th in ODAC poll
Roanoke was picked fourth in the ODAC men’s basketball preseason coaches poll Thursday, with Washington and Lee tying for fifth.
Ferrum tied for 10th out of 13 teams.
Defending ODAC tournament champ Guilford topped the poll with six first-place votes and 136 points. Virginia Wesleyan and defending ODAC regular-season champ Randolph-Macon tied for second with 131 points apiece. Roanoke had 107 points.
Guilford returns three starters from a team that won 24 games and reached the NCAA Division III quarterfinals.
Roanoke and W&L also return three starters apiece. Both teams went 19-8 overall and finished in a four-way tie for third place with 11-5 league marks.
Ferrum returns three starters from a team that went 5-20 overall and 4-12 in the ODAC.
VCU tops A-10 poll
Virginia Commonwealth, which returns four starters from an NCAA Tournament team, topped the Atlantic 10 preseason poll Thursday.
Richmond was picked sixth by the panel of coaches and media members, with George Mason ninth out of 14 teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.