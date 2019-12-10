Luke Hancock now has more than a trophy to show that he was once the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.
A banner with the Hidden Valley High School graduate's name on it was unveiled in the rafters of Louisville's arena last week.
"That was a pretty special evening," Hancock said this week in a phone interview. "I'm excited to be in the rafters.
"It's going to be exciting to walk in there in 10 years with my [future] kids and point up in the rafters and be able to talk about that experience."
In 2013, Hancock helped the Cardinals win the NCAA championship and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. He had 20 points in a semifinal against Wichita State and 22 points in the title game against Michigan.
Hancock became the third Cardinal to earn the MOP honor, following Darrell Griffith in 1980 and Pervis Ellison in 1986.
A banner honoring the three men was unveiled in a halftime ceremony during Louisville's win over Michigan last week at the KFC Yum! Center.
"It just made it extra special that we were playing Michigan," said Hancock, who is a financial adviser in Louisville and a studio analyst for the ACC Network.
Hancock and Griffith spoke during the ceremony; Ellison was not there.
The tribute to the three men was announced last month — two months after Hancock's award was restored by the NCAA.
In February 2018, the NCAA ordered Louisville to vacate its 2013 NCAA title because of a sex scandal. Hancock has told The Roanoke Times he never knew about the alleged sex parties that escort Katina Powell wrote about in a 2015 book.
Later in 2018, Hancock and four ex-teammates sued the NCAA in an attempt to get the NCAA to reinstate the Cardinals’ vacated NCAA title and Hancock’s vacated MOP award, as well as the school’s 2012 Final Four berth; 122 wins from 2011-15; and Big East and American Athletic Conference crowns. The lawsuit also asked the NCAA to clear the names of Hancock and the other plaintiffs.
The lawsuit was finally settled in late September. The team punishments stand, but the NCAA agreed to remove the asterisk from Hancock’s award and to restore the players’ statistics in the record books. The NCAA also affirmed that the plaintiffs were eligible during the years in question.
Hancock thanked the law firm the ex-players used during his speech last week.
Louisville had to take down the 2013 NCAA championship banner from the rafters in 2018.
Hancock sees the new banner as a way to not only honor him but also the entire 2013 squad.
"It's not exactly the way I would've loved our team to be recognized up there. I'd love for there to be a national championship banner right next to it," Hancock said. "But I said this [last week] … that I wanted to represent something special for my teammates and coaches and the community that followed us.
"I hope whenever people look up there — my teammates included — they feel a real sense of pride that it's more about us than it is about me."
Athletic director Vince Tyra informed Hancock that Louisville was adding the banner to the rafters.
"It came down to working with what the NCAA would allow us to do after we went through the whole process," Hancock said. "He said … 'We've got something to recognize you guys.’ I think that's the important part, is that it recognizes our team more than it recognizes me."
Hollins clicking
For the first time since February 2013, Hollins has won back-to-back ODAC games.
Last Wednesday, Hollins beat visiting Washington and Lee 82-68. It was Hollins' first win over the Generals since February 2014, snapping an eight-game skid in the series.
Three days later, Hollins won 71-63 at Virginia Wesleyan. It was the team's first victory over the Marlins since February 2004, ending a 26-game losing streak in that series.
"A lot of our freshmen that we brought in came from winning high school teams," Hollins second-year coach Emilee Dunton said. "To be able to change the culture of a losing program, that was one of my No. 1 things, is going out and getting high school players that have won at that level."
Hollins entered Tuesday's nonleague game with Salem with a record of 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the ODAC. The team had just seven overall wins and only three ODAC victories last season.
Hollins has failed to reach double digits in overall wins for the past seven seasons.
Dunton's squad averages a league-low 14.6 turnovers. Two seasons ago, Hollins averaged a league-worst 20.8 turnovers.
"Something that I've focused on is how we take care of the ball," said Dunton, who was the Liberty High School girls basketball coach before taking the Hollins job in September 2018.
Sophomore guard Kayla Surles averages 15.9 points and ranks seventh in Division III in assists (6.4 apg). Surles, the ODAC player of the week, had 17 points against W&L and 19 points at Virginia Wesleyan.
"Teams have kind of wanted to zone her, but she's a shooter. Then they go man, and she takes you off the dribble," Dunton said.
Yasmine Tyler, a junior forward in her second year at Hollins, averages 14.4 points and 8.3 rebounds. She ranks fifth in Division III in free-throw percentage (95.8 percent).
As a high school senior, she helped Miller School in Charlottesville win a state title.
"She brings that winning mindset to the team," Dunton said.
Freshman guard Serena Lytton (Patrick Henry) averages 11.7 points. She had 16 points at Virginia Wesleyan.
"She works almost 60 hours outside of basketball at Taco Bell," Dunton said. "Comes in and knows how to focus."
