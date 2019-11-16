CHARLOTTESVILLE — Sabrina Haines netted 17 points and Rhyne Howard added 13 and No. 13 Kentucky (4-0) hit its free throws down the stretch to hold on for the 50-47 win over Virginia on Saturday.
The Cavaliers (2-2) were led by Jocelyn Willoughby with a game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds.
KENTUCKY (4-0)
McKinney 2-5 0-0 5, Wyatt 2-6 0-0 5, Haines 6-12 3-4 17, Howard 4-14 3-3 13, Paschal 0-5 0-0 0, Anyagaligbo 0-1 0-0 0, Cole 0-1 4-4 4, Green 1-3 0-0 2, Roper 2-10 0-1 4, Totals 17-57 10-12 50.
VIRGINIA (2-2)
Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Jablonowski 0-3 6-8 6, Toi 0-2 0-0 0, Toussaint 3-14 1-2 7, Willoughby 4-10 9-9 18, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Horton 1-2 0-0 3, Kornegay-Lucas 3-5 1-2 8, Miller 2-6 1-2 5, Totals 13-42 18-23 47.
Kentucky 15 7 12 16 — 50
Virginia 12 11 7 17 — 47
3-Point Goals—Kentucky 6-20 (McKinney 1-2, Wyatt 1-2, Haines 2-4, Howard 2-6, Paschal 0-2, Green 0-1, Roper 0-3), Virginia 3-13 (Toi 0-2, Toussaint 0-3, Willoughby 1-4, Horton 1-2, Kornegay-Lucas 1-1, Miller 0-1). Assists—Kentucky 7 (Haines 2), Virginia 4 (Toussaint 2). Fouled Out—Virginia Jablonowski, Kornegay-Lucas. Rebounds—Kentucky 38 (Howard 11), Virginia 34 (Willoughby 11). Total Fouls—Kentucky 20, Virginia 22. Technical Fouls—None. A—2,507.
LOCAL WOMEN
Roanoke 86, D’Youville 72
Kristina Harrel and Aynna Scarborough scored 13 points each to lead the Maroons (1-0) to an opening game win in the first round of the Jean Beamer Tip-off Classic.
Roanoke’s scoring was spread out as 13 different Maroons made it in the scoring column.
For the Spartans (2-1), out of Buffalo, New York, Danielle Hore and Elizabeth Bradley scored a game-high 14 points each.
D’YOUVILLE (2-1)
Hore 14, Bradley 14, Schenkel 11, Brigid McKeone 10, Kirisits 8, Krenzer 5, Riedel 1
ROANOKE (1-0)
Harrel 13, Scarborough 13, Hopson 8, Hassell 8, Kinsler 8, Sande 8, Cvetnich 7, Wheeler 5, Alquiza 4, Pennell 3, Micallef 3, Livengood 3, McPadden 3
D’Youville 14 20 18 20 — 72
Roanoke 33 14 16 23 — 86
3-point goals – D’Youville 7 (Bradley 4, Alton 2, Schenkel), Roanoke 8 (Hassell 2, Kinsler, Cvetnich, Wheeler, Alquiza, Micallef)
Haverford 53, Ferrum 33
ARLINGTON — Megan Furch scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Fords (2-1) over the Panthers (0-3) in the consolation game of the Pablo Coto Tip-Off Tournament hosted by Marymount.
Ferrum was led by Arin Bunker with 10 points and Cameron Hawkins and Kayla Cabiness with nine points each.
HAVERFORD (2-1)
Furch 15, Clark 10, Robinson 1, Capizzi 11, Patterson 2, Morris 3, Andersen 3, Robinson 2, Howard 3, Cummings 1, Gully 2.
FERRUM (0-3)
Hawkins 9, Cabiness 9, Martin 3, Bunker 10, Nichols 2
Haverford 14 17 8 14 — 53
Ferrum 10 5 11 7 — 33
3-point goals – Haverford 3 (Clark, Capizzi, Howard) Ferrum 5 (Cabiness 3, Hawkins, Martin). A – 30.
No. 15 Christopher Newport 76, Washington and Lee 73
BRIDGEWATER — Trailing by a point, Anaya Simmons hit a layup with 13 seconds on the clock and she and Jessica Foster made one free throw each in the last 11 seconds and the No. 15 Captains (3-1) survived a scare by the Generals (1-1) to come away with the win in Bridgewater’s Laura Mapp Classic.
Taylor Casey led all scorers with 23 points followed by Erin Hughes with 20 points and Jordan Diehl with 10 for W&L.
Simmons finished with 17 points, Natalie Terwilliger scored 15 points and Sondra Fan added 12 for Christopher Newport.
WASHINGTON AND LEE (1-1)
Casey 23, Hughes 20, Diehl 10, Groninger 6, Smithey 6, Mann 4, Horn 2, Vandiver 2
Christopher Newport (3-1)
Terwilliger 15, Simmons 17, Fan 12, Kirkland 9, Foster 7, Ng 5, Hodges 5, McInnis 2, Hobbs 2, Norman 2
Washington and Lee 25 12 14 22 -- 73
Chris. Newport 20 15 20 21 -- 76
3-point goals W&L 7 (Casey 3, Diehl 2, Hughes, Groninger), Chris. Newport 7 (Terwilliger 3, Fan 2, Foster 2)
LOCAL MEN
Roanoke 74, York (Pa.) 59
Efosa Edosomwan scored 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds and freshman Kasey Draper (Northside) added 15 points as the Maroons downed the Spartans in the Dick Leftwich Tip-Off Tournament.
Caleb Jordan also chipped in 14 points for Roanoke (2-1), which out-rebounded York (2-1) by a 42-32 margin.
Jared Wagner scored a game-high 20 points for the Spartans in the loss.
YORK (2-1)
Giuliani 8, Polczynski 7, Wagner 20, Gordon 3, Rimel 9, Kelly 2, Collins 3, Stoll 2, Novick 3, Kent 2.
ROANOKE (2-1)
Rohan 5, Jordan 14, Thomas 7, Greene 6, Edosomwan 19, Price 7, Draper 15, Gault 1.
Halftime — Roanoke 36-19. 3-point goals — York 8-31 (Rimel 3, Polczynski 2, Gordon, Collins, Novick), Roanoke 2-8 (Thomas, Edosomwan). A — 887.
Eastern 79, Washington and Lee 76
FREDERICKSBURG — Michael Bowlers scored 24 points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Eagles, who held on to defeat the Generals in the opening round of the Hyatt Place Tip-Off Tournament, hosted by Mary Washington University.
Bowlers hit 12-of-16 shots from the field for Eastern (3-1), who shot 55 percent from the field compared with 43 percent for Washington and Lee (1-1).
The Generals were paced by William Brueggeman with 22 points and nine boards and 15 points and nine rebounds from Curtis Mitchell.
EASTERN (3-1)
Bowlers 24, Ruff 13, Adams 12, Blet 8, Bacon 6, Gallardo 8, Perez 5, Fairweather 2, Ortiz 1.
WASHINGTON AND LEE (1-1)
Brueggeman 22, Mitchell 15, Toure 12, Manigault 6, Dennin 11, Wise 5, Lewis 5.
Halftime — Tied 39-39. 3-point goals — Eastern 4-11 (Ruff, Adams, Bacon, Perez), Washington and Lee 12-29 (Brueggeman 6, Dennin 3, Toure 2, Lewis). A — N/A.
Wilson 77, Southern Virginia 64
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Adrian Thomas’ 24 points led four players in double figures in the Phoenix’s win over the Knights in the consolation game of the Gettysburg Tip-Off Tournament.
Christian Evans scored 14 points, Rashaan Bean added 13 and Anthony Desuisseau chipped in 11 points for Wilson (1-3), who scored 58 points in the second half.
Sam Armstrong led the way for Southern Virginia (0-5) with a game-high 28 points, including seven three-pointers, and Jamier Cross tallied 11 in the loss.
WILSON (1-3)
Bean 13, Thomas 24, Banjo 2, Evans 14, Hoffman 4, Desruisseau 11, Powell 9.
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA (0-5)
Dill 9, Leavitt 4, Cross 11, Armstrong 28, Cottam 7, Wood 2, Howe 3.
Halftime — Wilson 19-18. 3-point goals — Wilson 4-23 (Bean, Thomas, Desruisseau, Powell), Southern Virginia 12-31 (Armstrong 7, Cross 2, Dill, Cottam, Howe). A — 139.
Ferrum 90, William Peace 82
FERRUM — Rashad Reed scored a game-high 28 points and Marcus Plair added 10 points and 14 rebounds as the Panthers downed the Pacers on Saturday afternoon.
Brandon Reeves and Kajuan Madden-McAfee each poured in 14 points for Ferrum (1-1), who out-rebounded William Peace (0-3) 45-30 and shot 48 percent from the field.
Camden Ferguson led the Pacers with 20 points, Tyson Sellers tallied 14 and Mikal Gaylord notched 12 points.
WILLIAM PEACE (0-3)
Gaylord 12, Tyrell Jr. 9, Burwell 11, T. Bryant 8, Ferguson 20, Sellers 14, B. Bryant 5, Thomas 3.
FERRUM (1-1)
Reed 28, Smith Jr. 8, Reeves 14, Plair 10, Helton 6, Madden-McAfee 14, Young 2, Spraggins 8.
Halftime — William Peace 37-35. 3-point goals — William Peace 12-37 (Ferguson 6, Sellers 3, Gaylord, Burwell, B. Bryant), Ferrum 11-26 (Madden-McAfee 4, Reed 3, Reeves 2, Helton 2). A — 325.
