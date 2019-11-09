PITTSBURGH — Redshirt senior guard D’Angelo Hunter, a transfer from West Virginia, scored 17 points as Nicholls State raced out to a 10-point first-half lead and then held on late to upset the Panthers 75-70 on Saturday.
Pitt’s second-half comeback bid was thwarted by traveling violation by sophomore Pitt guard Au’Diese Toney with the Panthers trailing by three and 25 seconds left on the clock.
ACC
N. Dame 92, Robert Morris 57
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dane Goodwin led a balanced attack with 18 points off the bench and John Mooney added 10 points and 10 rebounds as Notre Dame (1-1) improved to 20-0 in home openers under coach Mike Brey.
Josh Williams scored 21 points for the Colonials (0-2).
TOP 25
No. 12 Seton Hall 74, Stony Brook 57
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Romaro Gill had 10 points and 10 assists while Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17 points as the Pirates (2-0) withstood a sprained ankle injury to Big East preseason player of the year Myles Powell and beat Stony Brook (0-2) in a game that marked the return of coach Kevin Willard.
LATE FRIDAY
No. 3 Kansas 74, UNCG 62
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Devon Dotson had 22 points and six assists and Udoka Azubuike added 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks (1-1).
Isaiah Miller led Greensboro (1-1) with 19 points.
Washington 67, No. 16 Baylor 64
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Freshman Isaiah Stewart made a go-ahead basket with 30 seconds left, Nahziah Carter scored 23 points and Washington (1-0) stunned Baylor (1-1), which failed to make a field goal over the final five minutes.
No. 17 Utah St. 89, Weber St. 34
LOGAN, Utah — The Aggies put together one of their best defensive performances in several seasons on their way to beating the Wildcats (0-1), who committed 19 turnovers and shot just 21.7% from the floor.
Justin Bean had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the Aggies (2-0).
No. 22 LSU 88, Bowling Green 79
BATON ROUGE, La. — Javonte Smart and Emmitt Williams
each scored 21 points to lead LSU (1-0) to a balanced win over Bowling Green (1-1)
.
LOCAL WOMEN
Southern Cal 59, Virginia 49
LOS ANGELES — Stephanie Watts had 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Trojans (2-0) outscored the Cavaliers (1-1) 37-30 in the second half.
Lisa Jablonowski scored 13 points and Jocelyn Willoughby added 10 for UVa.
Virginia coach and USC alum Tina Thompson’s No. 14 jersey was retired in a pregame ceremony.
W&L 76, Pfeiffer 62
MISENHEIMER, N.C. — Megan Horn dropped in 19 points, Taylor Casey scored 15 points and Andy Smithey added 11 as the Generals opened their season with a win over the Falcons.
LOCAL MEN
Albertus Magnus 112, So. Va. 62
FREDERICK, Md. — The Knights (0-2) trailed 59-17 at the half to the Falcons (1-1) in the consolation game of the MMI Tip Off Tournament
.
