James Wiseman has one more game before heading back to court with his attorneys as they take on the NCAA in a high-stakes battle to keep the 7-foot-1 freshman playing in what could be his only year with the Memphis Tigers, one that could prove costly for the university.
The nation’s top-rated recruit has been ruled likely ineligible by the NCAA for receiving improper benefits from Penny Hardaway — before the former NBA All-Star was hired as Memphis’ coach. But Wiseman has played two games under a temporary restraining order issued after his attorneys sued college sports’ governing body.
Kentucky coach calls loss ‘a great lesson’
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach John Calipari has repeatedly insisted that high early rankings aren’t indicative of how much more work his young, talented teams have to put in at this time of the season.
The currently No. 1 ranked Wildcats — and that will also likely change when the next Top 25 poll is released — were upset 67-64 by unranked Evansville on Tuesday night. Just a day after being anointed as the nation’s top team, the Wildcats (2-1) were outshot, outrebounded and outmuscled on their Rupp Arena floor by the determined Purple Aces.
“This was a great lesson for all of us, including me,” Calipari said. “I mean, we could say they got outplayed and I could tell you I got out-coached.”
Local men
Methodist 70, Ferrum 64
FERRUM — Dante Burden led all scorers with 21 points and Kaymon Mitchell added 19 as the Royals (2-0) made their free throws down the stretch to hold on for the win to spoil the Panthers’ season opener.
Ferrum (0-1) was led by Rashad Reed with 15 points and Marcus Plair with 11.
Wednesday men
VCU 84, No. 23 LSU 82
RICHMOND — Marcus Santos-Silva had 17 points and 11 rebounds as VCU turned 26 turnovers by No. 23 LSU into 37 points.
The Rams (3-0) had a contract with former coach Will Wade that mandated he bring his new team to the Siegel Center or have his school pay $250,000.
No. 18 Ohio State 76, No. 10 Villanova 51
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Duane Washington Jr. had 14 points and four other players scored in double figures as No. 18 Ohio State (3-0) started hot and ran over No. 10 Villanova (1-1).
Syracuse 70, Colgate 54
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Bourama Sidibe recorded his third career double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, Elijah Hughes added 17 points and eight assists, and Syracuse (1-0) overcame an ice-cold start to defeat Colgate (1-2).
Wake Forest 98, UNC Asheville 79
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Chaundee Brown scored 23 points, Oliver Sarr had 21 and Brandon Childress added 17 as the Demon Deacons (2-1) pulled away in the second half to beat the Bulldogs (1-2).
Boston College 59, High Point 33
BOSTON — Jay Heath scored 14 points, Jared Hamilton had 12 and Steffon Mitchell had 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Eagles (3-0) cruised past High Point (0-3).
Wednesday women
No. 8 Maryland 70, JMU 68
HARRISONBURG — Shakira Austin scored 21 points and Ashley Owusu made a layup with four seconds left to help No. 8 Maryland (2-1) rally from a 19-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Dukes (2-1).
Late Tuesday men
No. 14 Oregon 82, No. 13 Memphis 74
PORTLAND, Ore.— Shakur Juiston had 17 points and 10 rebounds as Oregon (3-0) held off Memphis (2-1) in the Phil Knight Invitational.
No. 8 Gonzaga 97, North Dakota 66
SPOKANE, Wash. — Filip Petrusev had 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots as Gonzaga (3-0) beat North Dakota.
No. 17 Utah State 97, Denver 56
LOGAN, Utah — Brock Miller scored a career-high 27 points as Utah State (3-0) cruised past Denver.
No. 20 Washington 56, Mount St. Mary’s 46
SEATTLE — Isaiah Stewart scored 16 points and blocked five shots as Washington (2-0) pulled away from Mount St. Mary’s.
No. 22 Auburn 70, South Alabama 69
MOBILE, Ala. — Freshman Isaac Okoro made a layup with 2.9 seconds left to lift Auburn (3-0) past South Alabama (2-1).
Miami 79, UCF 70
ORLANDO, Fla. — Kameron McGusty scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Miami beat UCF at Addition Financial Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.