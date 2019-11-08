LYNCHBURG — Kyle Rode, a freshman making his collegiate debut,
calmly made both free throws to quell Radford’s frantic final-minute rally, and Liberty opened the season with a 66-60 victory over the Highlanders in a packed Vines Center.
The nail-biting finish kept all of the 7,872 in the Vines Center on their feet for the final moments. It was the largest crowd at the Vines Center since 2009.
Rode, the 6-foot-7 forward from Lexington Christian Academy in Kentucky, finished with 12 points. He scored all five of his second-half points in the final four minutes .
Carlik Jones single-handedly willed the Highlanders (0-1) back into contention. The Big South preseason player of the year led all scorers by scoring 26 of his career-high 31 points over the final 20 minutes.
The guard was integral in the Highlanders trimming an 18-point second-half deficit down to five, 45-40, on his contested layup with 5:06 remaining.
He later scored seven points in an 18-second stretch as Radford cut the Flames’ lead to 64-60 with 12.1 seconds remaining.
However, he missed a free throw that would have completed a four-point play, and Rode made a pair of free throws to seal Liberty’s win.
LOCAL MEN
Marist 58, VMI 56
LEXINGTON — Michael Cubbage had 19 points, including the tying and go-ahead buckets in the final minute, and the Red Foxes (1-0) edged the Keydets (0-2).
Cubbage tied it at 56 with a short jumper in the lane, then VMI’s Kamdyn Curfman missed a 3-pointer and Marist’s Zion Tordoff rebounded with 26 seconds remaining.
Tordoff had 14 points and matched Cubbage with seven rebounds for Marist.
Jake Stephens had 12 points for VMI.
Hood 93,
Southern Virginia 91
FREDERICK, Md. — Mason Wang scored with three seconds remaining in the game to give the Blazers a win in the MMI Tip-Off Tournament.
Tyler Evans dropped in 27 points and Wang added 26 for Hood (1-0).
The Knights (0-1) put five players in double digits scoring with Ricky Stafford leading the way with 22 points. Sam Armstrong (Parry McCluer) added 20 points, Jamier Cross 14, Bennett Candland 11 and Brycen Harris added 10.
LOCAL WOMEN
Vanderbilt 80, Radford 46
NASHVILLE, Tenn. —Mariella Fasoula scored 29 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Commodores (2-0) to a rout of the Highlanders (0-1).
Khiana Johnson paced Radford with 18 points and Amele Ngwafang grabbed 12 rebounds.
