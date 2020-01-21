LAWRENCE, Kan. — Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown Tuesday night with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player picking up a stool, moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble out the time on their 81-59 victory.
Silvio De Sousa was stripped by the Wildcats’ DaJuan Gordon near midcourt and Gordon tried to go in for a layup. The Jayhawks’ big man recovered and blocked his shot, sending Gordon to the floor, then stood over him barking. That triggered benches to empty and punches to be thrown in what amounted to a rugby scrum. At one point, De Souza picked up a stool and held it above his head, looking like he was about to swing it before assistant coach Jerrance Howard grabbed it from him.
It took both coaching staffs and security to separate the teams. Then, adding to the bizarre finish, both teams were summoned back from the locker rooms by the officials and one-tenth of a second was put on the clock as Kansas State shot free throws to a chorus of boos from the few thousand fans who were still in the arena.
Christian Braun scored a career-high 20 points, Devon Dotson added 18 and Udoka Azubuike finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Kansas, which beat the Wildcats for the 14th straight time at Allen Fieldhouse.
TUESDAY’S TOP 25
No. 9 Villanova 76, No. 13 Butler 61
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Saddiq Bey hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Jermaine Samuels had 20 points to lead No. 9 Villanova to a win over No. 13 Butler.
The Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 Big East) methodically pulled away in the second half in a game in which neither team shot particularly well.
No. 15 Kentucky 89, Georgia 79
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Ashton Hagans scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half and No. 15 Kentucky used a 14-4 run to pull away.
The Wildcats (14-4, 5-1 SEC) had to work to put away the stubborn Bulldogs, who overcame missing 11 consecutive first-half shots and trailed 41-35 at halftime.
No. 17 Maryland 77. Northwestern 66
EVANSTON, Ill. — Jalen Smith scored a career-high 25 points, and No. 17 Maryland rallied to beat Northwestern.
The Terps trailed by as much as 15 in the first half and were down 10 in the second when they went on a 15-2 run.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan Jr. gave Maryland (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) its first lead 56-55 with 9:10 left.
No. 21 Illinois 79, Purdue 62
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Kofi Cockburn finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds, Trent Frazier added 21 points and No. 21 Illinois pulled away in the second half.
The Fighting Illini (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) have won five straight league games for the first time in nearly seven years and are off to their best conference start since 2005-06. They also swept the Boilermakers for the first time since 2008-09.
LOCAL WOMEN
Radford 57, USC Upstate 41
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Sydney Nunley knocked down 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Khiana Johnson added 12 points as the Highlanders (7-10, 5-3 Big South) rode an 18-point halftime advantage to their third straight conference win.
Amele Ngwafang pulled down 10 boards for Radford.
Katheryn Kirkwood led the host Spartans (6-12, 1-8) with 11 points.
W&L 89, Roanoke 78
LEXINGTON — The Generals (11-6, 8-2 ODAC) placed five players in double figures scoring with Andy Smithey leading the way scoring a game-high 19 points as W&L used a 10-point halftime advantage to pick up a conference win.
Also with double digits for the Blue & White were Megan Horn with 17 points, Erin Hughes with 16 points, Taylor Casey with 12 points and Kate Groninger with 10.
Renee Alquiza netted 16 points, Morgan Micallef chipped in 14 points and Whitney Hopson added 12 for the Maroons (12-5, 7-3).
With the win, the Generals take a ½ game lead over Emory & Henry, which was idle Tuesday, for first place in the ODAC.
LATE MONDAY TOP 25
No. 1 Baylor 61, Oklahoma 57
WACO, Texas —
MaCio Teague had 16 points, fellow transfer Davion Mitchell had 13 and Freddie Gillespie had a double-double as the Bears won their first-ever home game as the No. 1 team. They held on to beat Oklahoma after leapfrogging Gonzaga for the top spot in the AP Top 25 poll released earlier Monday.
Baylor (16-1, 6-0 Big 12) won its 15th game in a row, second only to No. 4 San Diego State’s 19 in a row.
NOTE
Evansville fires coach amid allegations
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Walter McCarty has been fired as Evansville’s coach after an investigation revealed additional allegations of off-court misconduct, the university announced Tuesday.
McCarty was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 26 so university officials could investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and violations of the school’s Title IX policy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.