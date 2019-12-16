It is Kansas’ turn at No. 1 in the Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, while another blueblood — North Carolina — is out for the first time in nearly six years.
The Jayhawks (9-1) moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll in an already wild season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.
Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville have been the other top-ranked teams so far in a year with no dominant team.
The Jayhawks haven’t lost since falling to Duke in the season opener.
North Carolina (6-4) had been ranked for 106 consecutive weeks dating to February 2014, including starting this year in the top 10 and peaking at No. 5 on Nov. 18.
The Tar Heels failed to crack 50 points in losses to Ohio State and Virginia, then lost Sunday to Wofford .
Gonzaga (11-1) jumped four spots to No. 2 and earned 15 first-place votes, followed by last week’s No. 1 Louisville falling to third after losing to Texas Tech. Duke rose three spots to fourth, followed by Ohio State falling two spots to No. 5 after a loss at Minnesota. Kentucky, Maryland, Oregon, reigning national champion Virginia and Baylor round out the top 10.
NOTES
Ohio State tops initial NET rankings
INDIANAPOLIS — Ohio State is No. 1 in the NCAA’s initial NET rankings for the second straight season.
The Buckeyes (9-1) were ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press poll but topped the NET rankings based on the nation’s best adjusted efficiency margin and a top-50 strength of schedule.
Kansas, No. 1 in the AP Top 25, was second in the NET, followed by San Diego State, Butler and Baylor. Gonzaga, Auburn, Louisville, Stanford and Dayton round out the top 10. Last season, the NCAA ditched the RPI for its own ranking system, the NCAA Evaluation Tool, to select teams for the NCAA Tournament.
Louisville rises to No. 6 in women’s AP poll
NEW YORK — Louisville climbed a spot to No. 6 in the The Associated Press women’s Top 25 rankings.
Stanford, UConn, Oregon, Oregon State and South Carolina top the poll.
Stanford received 27 first-place votes from the national media panel. UConn, Oregon and Oregon State each got one vote.
Only one game this past week involved a pair of ranked teams with Louisville edging 14th-ranked Kentucky. The Cardinals switched places with Baylor in this week’s rankings.
Florida State, N.C. State and UCLA round out the first 10 teams.
AD Glass, who rebuilt Indiana hoops, to retire
Indiana athletic director Fred Glass announced Monday he will retire at the end of this academic school year.
The 60-year-old Glass spent the past decade rebuilding the basketball program’s reputation following an NCAA scandal, rebranding the football program and renovating athletic facilities. Now, Glass plans to leave on top — with the men’s basketball team on the cusp of re-entering the Top 25, the women’s basketball team posting the highest ranking in school history and the football team with its best season in more than a quarter-century.
ACC/TOP 25
Pitt 59, N. Illinois 50
PITTSBURGH — Trey McGowens scored 18 points as Pittsburgh held off Northern Illinois on Monday night.
Pitt trailed at halftime and for more than 25 minutes , but came through when McGowens hit a 3-pointer from the Pitt logo at the center of the court to put the Panthers (8-3) up by seven points with under a minute to play.
Eugene German led the Huskies (6-5) with 18 points.
No. 24 Texas Tech 71, Southern Miss 65
LUBBOCK, Texas — Terrence Shannon scored 18 points, Davide Moretti added 17 and the Red Raiders (7-3) rallied in the second half to beat Southern Miss.
LaDavius Draine scored 21 points and Gabe Watson added 20 for the Golden Eagles (3-9), who played without leading scorer Boban Jacdonmi .
LOCAL MEN
W&L 83, Schreiner 78
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — William Brueggeman scored 18 points, Kevin Dennin netted 13 and Curtis Mitchell added 12 points and 14 rebounds as the Generals (6-3) rode a 15-point halftime lead to a win in the Trinity Classic tournament.
Alex Dehoyos scored 21 for the Mountaineers (1-5).
LOCAL WOMEN
SVU 69, W&L 63
BUENA VISTA — Corey Stout netted 14 points and Savanna Christensen and Katie Garrish each recorded a double-double as the Knights (8-2) held on .
Taylor Casey had 23 points for the Generals (4-5).
Averett 67, Ferrum 54
FERRUM — Ravyn Johnson and Brooke Carthon each posted a double-double with 13 points as the Cougars (6-3) shut out the Panthers (0-9) in the first quarter 18-0 en route to a road win.
Ferrum’s Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) had 21 points.
