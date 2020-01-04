RADFORD — Carlik Jones scored 26 points and made five assists and Radford beat High Point 73-62 in Saturday’s Big South Conference opener for both teams.
Travis Fields Jr. scored 16 points with four assists and two steals and Devine Eke scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Highlanders (6-7), who won their third straight.
Curtis Holland III scored 15 points for the Panthers (3-11).
MEN
Samford 78, VMI 75
LEXINGTON — Josh Sharkey had 25 points and 10 assists as Samford edged VMI.
Donte Tatum had 16 points and six rebounds for Samford (8-8, 2-0 Southern Conference). Robert Allen added 11 points.
Travis Evee had 24 points for the Keydets (5-11, 0-3), who have lost four consecutive games. Garrett Gilkeson scored a career-high 22 points and had 10 rebounds. Kamdyn Curfman had six rebounds.
Roanoke 63, Eastern Menn. 60, OT
HARRISONBURG — Caleb Jordan scored 18 points and Kasey Draper (Northside) added 14 as the Maroons edged the Royals in overtime to record the ODAC victory on Saturday afternoon.
Tripp Green also scored 15 points for Roanoke (8-4, 2-1), which enjoyed a 42-39 advantage on the boards, led by Ethan Rohan with 12 rebounds.
Eastern Mennonite (2-10, 0-3) was paced by D.J. Hill with 16 points and Tie Evans with 12 points.
Bridgewater 88, Ferrum 83
BRIDGEWATER — Davrion Greer scored 25 points and Will Bowser came off the bench to add 22 as the Eagles placed five players in double figures to get past the Panthers for an ODAC win on Saturday afternoon.
Chandler Murray netted 18 points, Monte Simpkins chipped in 11 and Liam Caswell scored 10 points for Bridgewater (6-7, 2-2), which shot nearly 55 percent from the field.
Ferrum (6-6, 1-2) was led by James Smith Jr., who came off the bench to pour in 28 points, while Rashad Reed added 18 points and Marcus Plair tallied 12 points.
WOMEN
Radford 72, Charleston So. 35
RADFORD — Amele Ngwafang and Sydney Nunley netted 15 points apiece and Khiana Johnson added 11 as the Highlanders (4-7, 2-0 Big South) routed the visiting Buccaneers (2-10, 0-3) in conference action.
Radford out rebounded Charleston Southern 59-36 with Nunley pulling down 11 boards and Ngwafang grabbing 10.
The Highlanders defense held the Bucs to 19.1% shooting from the field with no one scoring in double figures.
Randolph-Macon 61, Hollins 51
Kelly Williams scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Becca Arrington scored 12 points and Michal Ross added 10 as the Yellow Jackets (4-6, 3-2 ODAC) topped Hollins to halt its school record winning streak at five games.
Hollins (7-4, 2-3) was led by Serena Lytton (Patrick Henry) with 12 points and Kayla Surles with 11.
Roanoke 64, Virginia Wesleyan 56
VIRGINIA BEACH — Whitney Hopson dropped in 15 points and Ayanna Scarborough added 14 as the Maroons (9-4, 4-2 ODAC) outscored the Marlins 18-8 in the final period to pick up a conference win.
Roanoke made 21 free throws compared to 10 for Virginia Wesleyan (2-10, 1-5) and a stingy Maroon defense did not allow a Marlin to reach double digits in scoring.
W&L 66, Guilford 62
GREENSBORO — Andy Smithey scored 18 points, Taylor Casey netted 16 points and Megan Horn added 10 as the Generals (7-6, 4-2 ODAC) topped the Quakers in Greensboro for the first time since 2011.
Guilford held a slight one-point lead with 2:56 remaining when W&L went on a 9-1 run to claim a seven-point lead with 11 seconds to go and secure the win.
The Generals were 9-of-9 from the charity stripe which set a program record for most makes without a miss in a single game.
The Quakers (7-3, 3-2) were led by Julie Carini with 18 points and Kristen Roberts with 14.
Southern Virginia 72, Elizabethtown 70
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Savanna Christensen buried a jumper with one second on the clock for the game winner in a nonconference matchup.
Katie Garrish led all scorers with 24 points, plus pulled down 12 rebounds.
Christensen knocked down 16 points and Angel Tuisavura added 11 for the Knights (10-2).
The Blue Jays (5-5) were paced by Veronica Christ with 21 points and Lydia Lawson with 19.
Ferrum 58, Eastern Mennonite 55
HARRISONBURG — Aisha Martin scored a game-high 20 points , Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) added 17 points and Jasmine Wilson pulled down 12 rebounds as the Panthers (1-11, 1-4 ODAC) held off a late Royals rally to pick up their first win of the season.
EMU (1-9, 0-4) was led by Jade Payton with 13 points and Jada Jackson 12.
