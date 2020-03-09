After a four-season tenure when the program never could get over the hump, James Madison said Monday that the school and men’s basketball coach Louis Rowe have agreed to part ways.
Rowe, a 1995 JMU alumnus, went 43-85 with the Dukes. He was hired in March 2016 to replace Matt Brady.
But the team posted a losing record in each of Rowe’s seasons in charge. It went 10-23 in 2016-17 (7-11 in the Colonial Athletic Association), 10-22 in 2017-18 (6-12 CAA) 14-19 in 2018-19 (6-12 CAA) and 9-21 this year (2-16 CAA).
The Dukes’ season ended Saturday with a 63-61 loss to Elon in the first round of the CAA tournament.
“You won’t find many individuals who love this institution and this basketball program more than Louis Rowe,” JMU AD Jeff Bourne said in a statement. “He poured his heart and soul into this program, and his student-athletes have represented JMU athletics well on and off the court and in the classroom.
“That said, the competitive expectations for this program are high, and a change of direction is necessary in order to meet those goals.”
This year’s result came after JMU was picked to finish fourth in the league in the CAA’s preseason poll. The Dukes had four starters back.
But JMU finished last in the 10-team league with its worst showing in conference play since the 2005-06 season. The Dukes closed the season with eight straight losses.
NOTES
Randolph-Macon will play Friday matinee
A tipoff time of 2 p.m. on Friday is the first clue that this is not a typical college basketball game.
At that unusual hour, No. 3 Randolph-Macon (28-2) hosts No. 13 Yeshiva University (29-1) in the Division III Sweet 16. The Maccabees represent a Jewish school of higher education located in New York.
The Maccabees do not compete during Shabbat, a weekly 25-hour Jewish observance from just before sundown each Friday through the completion of nightfall on Saturday.
In addition to Randolph-Macon, two other Division IIII teams from the commonwealth are still alive in the NCAAs.
The Christopher Newport men host Hobart on Friday in the Sweet 16.
The CNU women will meet Mary Hardin-Baylor on Friday in the Sweet 16 at Amherst in Massachusetts.
Amherst won’t allow fans to attend the Sweet 16 doubleheader or Saturday’s Elite Eight game because of the coronavirus.
This was also the case last week for Yeshiva, which eliminated Penn State Harrisburg 102-83 Saturday in the second round of the Division III tournament in a gym without fans at Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins.
The Maccabees, reaching the tournament’s final 16 for the first time, lost their season opener, at Occidental, and are undefeated since.
Radford women honored
Radford’s Khiana Johnson (12.0 ppg, 4.4 apg) was named to the All-Big South first team Monday, while Sydney Nunley (10.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg) made the second team.
Jen Falconer made the all-academic team. She graduated last year with a 3.88 GPA and is now a graduate student.
Willoughby recognized
UVa’s Jocelyn Willoughby has been named a third-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
She graduated last year with a 3.87 GPA and is now a graduate student with a 3.63 GPA.
Jayhawks still No. 1
Kansas maintained its grip on the No. 1 ranking in The AP men’s college basketball poll, while fourth-ranked Florida State has its highest ranking in nearly five decades.
The Jayhawks, also a unanimous No. 1 in the USA Today coaches’ poll, received all 65 first-place votes Monday to remain at the top for a third straight week and fourth overall this season, with the past two weeks coming as the unanimous choice ahead of Gonzaga and Dayton.
Kansas (28-3) wrapped up another Big 12 regular-season title over the weekend at Texas Tech – the Jayhawks have won at least a share in 19 of 24 seasons .
The Seminoles (26-5, 16-4) rose three spots after wrapping up the first ACC regular-season title in program history. Its their highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in December 1972.
Virginia is now No. 17 — also 18th in the coaches’ poll. Duke (10th) and Louisville (15th) are the other two ACC schools ranked.
Gamecocks still No. 1 in women’s Top 25
South Carolina ran through the Southeastern Conference Tournament to keep its hold on the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.
Coach Dawn Staley’s team received 27 of 30 first-place votes.
Oregon received the other three first-place votes and moved up one spot. Baylor fell one spot to No. 3.
Air Force dismisses coach
Air Force will not bring back men’s basketball coach Dave Pilipovich, who went 110-151 since taking over midway through the 2011-12 season. Air Force has gone through seven straight losing seasons.
Monday’s games
ETSU wins SoCon title
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Isaiah Tisdale scored 24 points and top-seeded East Tennessee State defeated upset-minded Wofford 72-58 to win the Southern Conference tournament on Monday and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Tray Boyd added 11 points for the Bucs (30-4), who become only the fourth team in conference history to win 30 games. It will be ETSU’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017.
Seventh-seeded Wofford (19-16) was looking to become the first SoCon team since Clemson in 1939 to win four games to capture the conference tournament title after beating The Citadel, Furman and Chattanooga to reach the finals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.