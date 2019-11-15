STATESBORO, Ga. — Isaiah Crawley posted 17 points and eight rebounds as Georgia Southern edged past Radford 76-73 on Friday night.
Elijah McCadden had 16 points for Georgia Southern (2-2). Calvin Wishart added 12 points and Ike Smith had 11. McCadden made a pair of free throws with three seconds left, and Radford’s Carlik Jones missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Jones had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Highlanders (1-2). He also committed seven turnovers. Cle’von Greene added 14 points. Devine Eke had 14 points and eight rebounds.
LOCAL MEN
Idaho 68, VMI 67
JONESBORO, Ark. — Trevon Allen registered 16 points and eight rebounds as Idaho narrowly beat VMI on Friday in the Red Wolves Classic.
BJ Simmons gave Idaho a four-point lead with 53 seconds left, but Jake Stephens answered with a 3-pointer to get VMI within 68-67. With two seconds left, Allen blocked Myles Lewis’ shot, and the Keydets’ last-second attempt was short.
Simmons had 11 points for Idaho (2-2).
Kamdyn Curfman had 20 points and six rebounds for the Keydets (0-5).
Roanoke 88,
Goucher 50
Tripp Greene knocked down 14 points and Dillon Thomas added 13 as the Maroons (1-1) topped the Gophers (0-3) in the opening round of the Dick Leftwich Tip-Off Tournament on Friday at the Creggar Center.
Roanoke also got double-digit scoring from Joe Mikalauskas (Lord Botetourt) and Brayden Gault who scored 10 points each.
Goucher was led by Cam Isaacs with 15 points.
Gettysburg 87, Southern Virginia 81
GETTYSBURG, Pa. – With the score tied with 2:46 remaining, the host Bullets outscored the Knights 10-2 to come away with the win in the Gettysburg Tournament.
Spencer Curto led all scorers with 28 points and Avery Close added 14 for Gettysburg (1-0).
Southern Virginia (0-4) was led by Jamier Cross with 21 points, Ricky Stafford with 18 points and Sam Armstrong (Parry McCluer) with 17 points.
LATE THURSDAY
Arkansas St. 71, VMI 56
JONESBORO, Ark. — Malik Brevard had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas State over VMI.
Canberk Kus had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Arkansas State (2-1).
Myles Lewis had 11 points for the Keydets (0-4). Kamdyn Curfman and Travis Evee added 10 points apiece for VMI.
LOCAL WOMEN
Sage 74, Ferrum 57
ARLINGTON — Sammy Pasinella dropped in 22 points and Megan Flynn added 19 as the Gators (2-0), out of Troy, N.Y, topped the Panthers (0-2) in the Marymount Tip-Off Tournament.
Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) led Ferrum with 22 points and Jasmine Wilson and Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) netted eight points each.
Shenandoah 63, Southern Virginia 59
WINCHESTER — Sierra St. Cyr hit five free throws in the last 50 seconds and the Hornets (1-2) held on for the nonconference win.
St. Cyr finished with a team-high 24 points and nine rebounds.
Olivia Weinel knocked down 14 points and McKenzie Mathis and Jordan Sondrol added 10 points each for Shenandoah.
The Knights (1-1) were led by Katie Garrish, who scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Sophie Wright added 14 points.
Hollins 75, Trinity 31
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Yasmine Tyler scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Keenan Surles added 14 points and Hollins (1-1) routed Trinity.
Hollins led 39-7 at halftime and benefited from 24 steals.
