HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Brayden Gault came off the bench to score a game-high 28 points and grab 11 rebounds as Roanoke College topped Wilson 87-60 on the final day of the Comfort Inn Tip-Off Tournament hosted by Juniata College.
The Maroons (4-2) also got 15 points from Dillon Thomas and 14 from Joe Mikalauskas (Lord Botetourt).
For the second straight game, Roanoke hit double-digit 3-pointers knocking down 16.
Olamide Banjo led Wilson (1-7) with 18 points.
LOCAL MEN
Ferrum 81, Brevard 56
FERRUM — Rashad Reed scored a game-high 17 points and James Smith, Jr. added 14 points off the bench as the Panthers (2-2), who led 40-17 at the half, topped the visiting Tornados (0-4) in a nonconference matchup.
Brevard was led by Levi Lamb with 16 points.
Whittier 77,
Southern Virginia 74
BUENA VISTA — The Poets took their first lead with 7:58 remaining and held on to top the Knights.
SVU (0-7) placed five players in double figures with Kimball Cottam leading the way with 15 points and Jamier Cross with 14.
Whittier (2-2) was led by Kenyatta Louder with a game-high 19 points.
ACC/TOP 25
Syracuse 97, Bucknell 46
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Buddy Boeheim scored a career-high 22 points as Syracuse romped past the Bison.
Elijah Hughes added 21 points for the Orange (4-1), including 16 in the first half.
Bruce Moore had 17 points for the Bison (2-4).
DePaul 72, Boston College 67
BOSTON — Charlie Moore hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the final 1:16 and finished with 24 points to lead DePaul (6-0) past Boston College, extending the Blue Demons’ best start 33 years.
Derryck Thornton had 16 points and Julian Rishwain 15 for the Eagles (4-2).
N.C. State 74,
Arkansas-Little Rock 58
RALEIGH, N.C. — C.J. Bryce scored 18 points to help North Carolina State beat Little Rock.
Markell Johnson added 12 points for the Wolfpack (5-1), who won their fifth consecutive game.
Ben Coupet Jr. scored 21 points to lead Little Rock (3-3).
Florida State 80,
St. Francis 65
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Wyatt Wilkes scored a career-high 14 points while Trent Forrest added 13 points and five rebounds as Florida State defeated Saint Francis (Pa.).
Myles Thompson scored a career-high 23 points, knocking down nine of 12 shots for Saint Francis (2-4).
No. 13 Seton Hall 67,
Florida A&M 51
NEWARK, N.J. — Myles Powell scored 23 points and Jared Rhoden had 10 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 13 Seton Hall to a victory over winless Florida A&M.
Rod Melton Jr. led Florida A&M with 12 points.
No. 16 Memphis 87, Mississippi, 86
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Precious Achiuwa scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while D.J. Jeffries added 23, including a dunk with a second left as Memphis (5-1) held off the Rebels.
Breein Tyree led Ole Miss (4-1) with 24 points.
No. 21 VCU 78, FGCU 48
RICHMOND — Marcus Evans scored 16 first-half points and No. 21 VCU bookended the first half with big runs in a victory over Florida Gulf Coast.
Evans’ total in the opening 20 minutes matched what FGCU managed as a team as VCU (5-0) rolled to a 43-16 lead.
LATE FRIDAY TOP 25/ACC
No. 11 Oregon 78,
Houston 66
EUGENE, Ore. — Anthony Mathis kept up his accurate shooting with 18 points in Oregon’s victory.
Payton Pritchard added 16 points and five assists for Oregon (5-0).
Caleb Milles led the Cougars (2-2) with 21 points.
No. 18 Xavier 75,
UConn 74, 2OT
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jason Carter’s two foul shots with 10.1 seconds left in the second overtime lifted Xavier past UConn (3-2) and into the Charleston Classic championship game.
Naji Marshall led the Musketeers (6-0) with 21 points and Paul Scruggs had 19.
No. 25 Washington 73, Montana 56
SEATTLE — Isaiah Stewart scored 18 points in just 15 minutes, Jayden McDaniels added 14 points and Washington beat Montana.
Kendall Manuel scored 15 points and Sayeed Pridgett had 13 for Montana (1-4).
LOCAL WOMEN
Roanoke 82,
Mary Baldwin 57
STAUNTON — Kristina Harrel dropped in a game-high 22 points as the Maroons picked up a nonconference win over the Fighting Squirrels.
Rose Sande scored 12 points and Corinne McPadden added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Roanoke (3-1).
Jalen Gathers scored 11 points for Mary Baldwin (3-2).
Southern Virginia 64, Stevenson 59
HARRISONBURG — Savanna Christensen led Southern Virginia (4-1) with 15 points followed by Amanda Wood with 13 and Cory Stout with 10 in the final day of the Eastern Mennonite Invitational.
The Mustangs (2-1) were led by Brandi Hall with a game-high 16 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.