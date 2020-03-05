RADFORD — Eric Jamison Jr. scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and third-seeded Gardner-Webb pulled away sixth-seeded UNC-Asheville for a 72-62 win in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference tourney on Thursday.
Gardner-Webb closed the game on a 17-7 run, holding UNC Asheville without a field goal for the final 6:08, missing its last eight shots.
Jaheam Cornwall had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (16-15), which takes a five-game winning streak into its semifinal game against second-seeded Winthrop on Friday. Nate Johnson added 14 points and Christian Turner 12.
DeVon Baker scored 18 points for UNC Asheville (15-16). Coty Jude added 16 points.
Gardner-Webber, which shot 51% for the game, led 36-31 at halftime before UNC Asheville went on a 15-4 run to start the second half. Gardner Webb responded with eight straight and the game stayed tight until UNC Asheville went cold after Jude’s 3-pointer cut Gardner-Webb’s lead to 59-58 with 6:08 to go.
BIG SOUTH MEN
QUARTERFINALS
Winthrop 106, SC Upstate 70
RADFORD — Hunter Hale scored 21 points, Josh Ferguson added 17, both knocking down five 3-pointers, and second-seeded Winthrop used a school tournament record 16 triples to cruise past seventh-seeded South Carolina Upstate.
The Eagles (22-10), who face third-seed Gardner-Webb in the semifinals Friday, were 16 of 30 behind the arc and shot 60% overall.
Charles Falden also had 17 points for the Eagles. Ferguson had 10 rebounds.
Tommy Bruner scored 19 points for the Spartans (13-20) .
ATLANTIC SUN MEN
SEMIFINALS
Liberty 66, Stetson 62
LYNCHBURG — Caleb Homesley scored 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and Liberty advanced the Atlantic Sun Conference championship after beating Stetson.
No. 3-seed Lipscomb travels to play top seed Liberty in the final on Sunday.
Rob Perry made a 3-pointer with 72 seconds left and brought the Hatters within 58-56. But Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made all eight of his free-throw attempts in a 38-second span to clinch the win for Liberty (29-4).
Christiaan Jones led Stetson (16-17) with 15 points.
ACC WOMEN
SECOND ROUND
Ga. Tech 68, Pitt 58
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Francesca Pan scored 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter and seventh-seeded Georgia Tech pulled away from 15th-seeded Pitt.
Georgia Tech (20-10) faces second-seeded and 10th-ranked North Carolina State semifinal on Friday night.
TOP 25 MEN
No. 5 San Diego St. 73, Air Force 60
LAS VEGAS — Jordan Schakel scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as San Diego State (29-1)rallied for a win over Air Force (12-20) in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament.
No. 19 Ohio State 71, No. 23 Illinois 63
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kaleb Wesson scored 19 points to lead Ohio State (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten), past Illinois (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten).
UConn 77, No. 21 Houston 71
STORRS, Conn. — Christian Vital scored 26 points in his final home game and UConn (18-12, 9-8 American Athletic Conference) beat Houston (22-8, 12-5).
No. 25 Michigan 82, Nebraska 58
ANN ARBOR, Mich. —Zavier Simpson had 11 points and 10 assists, Jon Teske scored 12 points and Michigan (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) beat Nebraska (19-11, 10-9) on a night when Wolverines fans welcomed former coach John Beilein back to Crisler Center.
LATE WEDNESDAY
TOP 25 / ACC
No. 7 Florida State 73, Notre Dame 71
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Trent Forrest’s putback with 3.8 seconds left capped a late charge as Florida State (25-5, 15-4) beat Notre Dame (18-12, 9-10) to move closer to an ACC title.
Ga. Tech 73, Pitt 57
ATLANTA — Jose Alvarado scored 23 points and Georgia Tech (16-14, 10-9 ACC) won its third straight game with a victory over Pittsburgh (15-16, 6-14).
No. 3 Dayton 84, Rhode Island 57
KINGSTON, R.I. — Obi Toppin scored 20 points to lead Dayton (28-2, 17-0 Atlantic 10) past Rhode Island (20-9, 12-5) for the Flyers’ 19th straight win.
No. 14 Villanova 79, No. 8 Seton Hall 77
NEWARK, N.J. — Saddiq Bey scored 20 points and Villanova (23-7, 12-5) overcame some late free-throw shooting woes to prevent Seton Hall (21-8, 13-4) from clinching the Big East regular-season title.
No. 24 Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48
MADISON, Wis. — Nate Reuvers scored 11 points as Wisconsin (20-10, 13-6 Big Ten) struggled through a poor offensive performance to beat Northwestern (7-22, 2-17).
