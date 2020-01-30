FARMVILLE — Travis Fields Jr. had a season-high 21 points as Radford topped Longwood 67-55 on Thursday night.
Fields sank 9 of 13 shots from the floor, including half of his six 3-point tries, for the Highlanders (12-9, 7-2 Big South Conference). Carlik Jones had 16 points and seven assists as Radford took a 30-22 lead into halftime and cruised from there. Devonnte Holland scored 12 points, while Devine Eke had seven rebounds.
Juan Munoz topped the Lancers (7-15, 2-7) with 17 points. JaShaun Smith added 15 points, while Jordan Cintron grabbed nine rebounds.
Shabooty Phillips, whose 11.0 points per game coming into the contest led the Lancers, scored only three points. He shot 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).
Radford faces Charleston Southern at home Saturday. Longwood matches up against Gardner-Webb on the road Saturday.
LOCAL WOMEN
Syracuse 65, Virginia Tech 63
SYRACUSE, N.Y. —Kiara Lewis’ layup with just less than five seconds remaining for the Orange as they erased a 16-point lead late in the second half to come up with the ACC victory over the visiting Hokies.
Lewis led all scorers with 19 points, while Amaya Finklea-Guity added 13 points and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi tallied 12 for Syracuse (10-10, 4-5), who out-scored Virginia Tech (15-5, 5-4) by a 22-9 margin in the fourth quarter.
Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies with 10 points, while three others netted nine points in the loss, which would have seen Tech tie the school record for most ACC victories in a season since joining the conference in 2004.
North Carolina 78, Virginia 68
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Janelle Bailey tallied 23 points and pulled down 17 rebounds for the Tar Heels as they built a 28-point lead and held on to down the visiting Cavaliers at Carmichael Auditorium. The win was the 13th-straight home win for North Carolina (15-6, 6-4) over Virginia (8-13, 3-7).
Madinah Muhammad added 17 points and Malu Tshitenge chipped in 16 for the Tar Heels.
The Cavaliers put four players in double figures, led by Dominique Toussaint with 16 points, Jocelyn Willoughby with 15 points and 12 rebounds, Shemera Williams with 14 and Amandine Toi with 13 points.
THURSDAY
TOP 25 MEN
No. 19 Illinois 59, Minnesota 51
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Andres Feliz scored 27 points while Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn added 13 each as Illinois (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) held on to beat Minnesota (11-10, 5-6) 59-51.
LATE WEDNESDAY
No. 6 Louisville 86, Boston College 69
BOSTON — Jordan Nwora scored a career-high 37 points and added nine rebounds Wednesday night to lead Louisville (18-3, 9-1 ACC) to an victory over Boston College (10-11, 4-6).
Texas Tech 89, No. 12 WVU 81
LUBBOCK, Texas — Davide Moretti had a career-high 25 points and a pair of Texas Tech freshmen also scored more than 20 as the Red Raiders (13-7, 4-3 Big 12) snapped a two-game losing streak and defeated the Mountaineers (16-4, 4-3).
No. 1 Baylor 67, Iowa State 53
AMES, Iowa — MaCio Teague scored 15 points, Mark Vital had 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Baylor (17-1, 7-0 Big 12) beat Iowa State (9-11, 2-5).
No. 4 San Diego St. 85, New Mexico 57
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KJ Feagin scored 18 points as No. 4 San Diego State (22-0, 11-0 Mountain West) routed undermanned New Mexico (16-7, 5-5) to remain the lone unbeaten team in the country.
No. 24 Penn State 64, Indiana 49
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Lamar Stevens scored nine of his 17 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Penn State (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) over the Hoosiers (15-6, 5-5).
NOTES
Illini becoming factor in race for Big 10 title
After a dramatic victory at Michigan last weekend, Illinois coach Brad Underwood was asked about the fact that his team had taken sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.
“I don’t even think like that,” he said. “I’m thinking about enjoying this one for a minute and figuring out who’s next on our schedule. We’ve got 11 more to go. We’re not even halfway through yet.”
Ayo Dosunmu, the player who made the winning shot in the final seconds, was more succinct.
“We want more,” he said. “Great win, but now we’re just going to get ready for Minnesota.”
The Illini got their seventh straight win Thursday night by beating Minnesota and moved into a first-place tie with No. 14 Michigan State in the Big Ten. Now they face a five-game stretch against Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Rutgers and Penn State — the other five Big Ten teams that are currently in the Top 25.
The Illini can downplay it for now, but if the standings look this way for a couple more weeks, it may be hard to dismiss them in the race for the Big Ten title. That the Illini are contending at this point says a lot about how strange this Big Ten season has been — and how much the program has progressed in Underwood’s three seasons.
Illinois is No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25, its highest ranking since 2013. The Illini are one of six Big Ten teams ranked between 14th and 25th, and three members of that group — Illinois, Penn State and Rutgers — are shaking up the conference a bit after being largely irrelevant for varying periods.
