DURHAM, N.C. — Haley Gorecki scored 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for Duke, which used an 11-3 run in the fourth quarter to force overtime and eventually downed Virginia Tech 72-67 in ACC women’s basketball play on Sunday.
Mikayla Boykin and Miela Goodchild each had 14 points for the Blue Devils (8-8, 2-3).
Freshman Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies (12-4, 2-3) with 21 points to go with nine rebounds. Taja Cole added 15 points and 10 rebounds .
LOCAL WOMEN
Virginia 69, BC 52
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Jocelyn Willoughby scored 23 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the Cavaliers (7-9, 2-3 ACC) pulled away in the second half .
Shemera Williams came off the bench to score 17 points and Dominique Toussaint added 12 for UVa.
Emma Guy led Boston College (9-7, 2-3) with 21 points .
ACC/TOP 25 MEN
Purdue 71, No. 8 Mich. St. 42
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trevion Williams scored 16 points and Purdue relied on a staunch defense to upset Michigan State.
Cassius Winston finished with 10 points to lead the Spartans (13-4, 5-1) but also had nine turnovers .
The Boilermakers (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) seized control with a 12-0 run.
Minnesota 75, No. 19 Michigan 67
MINNEAPOLIS — Daniel Oturu scored a career-high 30 points and the Gophers (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten) went on a late 11-0 run to beat Michigan.
Marcus Carr had 21 points and 12 assists for Minnesota. Zavier Simpson had 19 points and nine assists for the Wolverines (11-5, 2-3).
No. 21 Memphis 68, USF 64
TAMPA, Fla. — Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 11 rebounds and the Tigers (13-3, 2-1 AAC) rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to beat South Florida.
David Collins had 24 points to lead USF (8-9, 1-3), which was held scoreless from the field over the final 6 minutes, 37 seconds.
No. 23 Wichita State 89, UConn 86, 2OT
HARTFORD, Conn. —
Jaime Echenique scored 19 points before fouling out, and the Shockers (15-1, 3-0 AAC) gave up a nine-point lead in just over a minute at the end of regulation before edging the Huskies (10-6, 1-3) in double overtime.
Christian Vital scored 25 points for UConn.
No. 25 Colorado 91, Utah 52
BOULDER, Colo. — Tyler Bey and Evan Battey recorded double-doubles and McKinley Wright IV had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Buffaloes (13-3, 12-1 Pac-12) routed the Utes (10-5, 1-2).
Timmy Allen, who leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 21.1 points per game, had seven of Utah’s first nine points but didn’t score again.
Bey had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Battey added 17 points and 10 boards.
Miami 66, Pittsburgh 58
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Kameron McGusty scored 19 points, Trey McGowens added 18 and the Hurricanes (10-5, 2-3 ACC) shot 53% to withstand a late rally by streaky Pittsburgh (11-5, 2-3).
NOTES
UConn F Polley out for season
HARTFORD, Conn — UConn forward Tyler Polley suffered a knee injury in practice Friday and will miss the remainder of the season. The junior averaged 9.5 points.
New Mexico’s Bragg arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico forward Carlton Bragg Jr. was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of under one ounce of marijuana early Sunday. Bragg is averaging 12.6 points and 10.3 rebounds .
LATE SATURDAY
No. 2 Duke 90, W. Forest 59
DURHAM, N.C. —
Tre Jones scored 23 points, Cassius Stanley added 16 and the Blue Devils (15-1, 5-0 ACC) shot 53% from the field in a rout of Wake Forest (8-7, 1-4) .
No. 7 S.D. St. 83, Boise St. 65
SAN DIEGO — KJ Feagin scored 16 of his season-high 23 points in the first half and Yanni Wezell added 20 as the Aztecs (17-0, 6-0 Mountain West) beat Boise State (11-7, 3-3).
No. 9 Oregon 78, Ariz. St. 69
EUGENE, Ore — Payton Pritchard had 29 points, including six 3s, and Chris Duarte added 20 points as the Ducks (14-3, 3-1 Pac-12) held off the Sun Devils (10-6, 1-2).
