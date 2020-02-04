CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — No. 7 Duke spent most of Tuesday night at the Conte Forum missing shots at a rate it rarely has this season.
Tre Jones helped the Blue Devils find a good spurt of offense late to pull out a win. Jones hit two baskets during a key 13-2 run that erased a four-point Eagles lead .
A sophomore guard, Jones led Duke (19-3, 9-2 ACC) with 18 points while Vernon Carey added 17 despite foul trouble.
Senior guard Derryck Thornton, who began at Duke before transferring in 2016, led Boston College (11-12, 5-7 ACC) with 21 points. Boston College led 47-43 with 8:01 to play .
NOTE
Former Liberty star dies in California
Peter Aluma, who led Liberty to its first NCAA Tournament appearance as a freshman in 1994, died Sunday in California at the age of 46 after a sudden illness.
The three-time All-Big South pick led the Flames to three appearances in the Big South title game, earning tournament MVP honors in 1994 and 1997. The 6-foot-10 Aluma ranks seventh in Flames history in scoring and first in blocked shots.
He was the father of Virginia Tech basketball player Keve Aluma, who is sitting out this season under NCAA transfer rules. The younger Aluma played for Tech coach Mike Young at Wofford the past two years.
TUESDAY GAMES
No. 9 Maryland 56, Rutgers 51
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jalen Smith had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 and No. 9 Maryland used a strong second half to beat Rutgers Tuesday for its fifth straight victory.
The Terrapins trailed 25-20 at halftime after shooting 24%. Maryland (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten) emerged from the break with a 14-4 run .
No. 11 Auburn 79, Arkansas 76 OT
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 11 Auburn edged Arkansas Tuesday, overcoming a 40-point game.
Arkansas (16-6, 4-5 SEC) led 65-54 at the 5:59 mark , but the Tigers (20-2, 7-2) closed on a 15-4 run to force the extra period
.
LATE MONDAY
No. 1 Baylor 73, Kansas State 67
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Baylor wasn’t dominant, just good enough to lead Kansas State throughout on Monday and maintain its roll.
Jared Butler scored 20 points and the No. 1 Bears extended their school-record streak to 19 wins
.
No. 3 Kansas 69, Texas 58
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Udoka Azubike came off the bench Monday for Kansas for the first time this season.
Azubike finished with 17 points to lead the third-ranked Jayhawks to their seventh straight victory
.
LOCAL WOMEN
Radford 65, Gardner-Webb 51
RADFORD — Sydney Nunley dropped in a game-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Highlanders (10-11, 8-4 Big South) rode a nine-point halftime lead to a conference win Tuesday night at the Dedmon Center.
Khiana Johnson netted 12 points and Aiden Rainford added 11 points for Radford. The Highlanders scored 19 points off of 15 Gardner-Webb turnovers.
The Bulldogs (11-10, 6-6) were led by Carley Plentovich with 17 points .
