HAMPTON — Travis Fields Jr. and Carlik Jones each scored 17 points, Jones made two important free throws near the end, and Radford beat Hampton 81-78 on Thursday to clinch a tie for the Big South Conference men’s basketball title.
Two-time All-Timesland player of the year Devonnte Holland (Martinsville) scored 15, Devin Hutchinson 14, Donald Hicks 11 and Devine Eke grabbed 12 rebounds for Radford.
Benjamin Stanley scored 28 points for Hampton. Jermaine Marrow, who picked up his fourth foul in the final seconds of the first half, had 27 with a 12-of-13 effort from the foul line and Davion Warren scored 18.
Jones’ two foul shots with seven seconds to go put Big South Conference leader Radford (19-9, 14-2) ahead 81-78. Marrow missed a straight-on 3-pointer at the buzzer. Holland made a layup and a jump shot in succession and Radford led 74-63 with 5:18 left.
Hampton (13-16, 8-8) then went on a 15-5 run and Marrow made two foul shots with 52 seconds remaining to narrow the deficit to 79-78.
LOCAL WOMEN
UVa 66, Pittsburgh 55
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Jocelyn Willoughby scored 20 points and Lisa Jablonowski added 15 as the Cavaliers won their fifth consecutive home game by downing the Panthers (4-24, 1-16).
Carole Miller tallied 12 points and Kylie Korengay-Lucas pulled down 12 rebounds for Virginia (13-15, 8-9)
.
ODAC WOMEN
No. 7 Guilford 84, No. 2 W&L 77
Lindsey Gauldin’s 24 points led five Quakers in double-figures as they upset the Generals in the ODAC tournament quarterfinals on Thursday at the Salem Civic Center.
Miracle Walters scored 18 points, while Carisma Lynn, Calyn Davis and Kristen Roberts each added 11 points for Guilford (16-9).
Taylor Casey led Washington and Lee (19-9) with 29 points, including hitting seven 3-pointers. Erin Hughes added 17 points and Megan Horn tallied 16 for the Generals.
GUILFORD (16-9)
Gauldin 24, Walters 18, Carini 2, Lynn 11, Davis 11, Roberts 11, Dunlap 7.
WASHINGTON AND LEE (19-9)
Smithey 8, Diehl 2, Horn 16, Casey 29, Hughes 17, Groninger 5.
Guilford 15 22 19 28 — 84
Washington and Lee 10 20 23 24 — 77
3-point goals — Guilford 8-17 (Gauldin 4, Davis 3, Roberts), Washington and Lee 11-29 (Casey 7, Horn 2, Hughes, Groninger). A — 189.
No. 6 Roanoke 85, No. 3 Bridgewater 58
Whitney Hopson scored 12 points to lead four players in double figures as the Maroons used a balanced scoring attack to down the Eagles in the final ODAC quarterfinal of the day.
Ayanna Scarborough tallied 11 points while Morgan Micallef and Renee Alquiza each netted 10 points apiece for Roanoke (18-8).
Bridgewater (14-12) got 10 points from Madison Baum in the losing effort.
ROANOKE (18-8)
Hopson 12, Scarborough 11, Micallef 10, Alquiza 10, Brandstatter 9, Sande 9, Harrel 5, Kinsler 5, Hassell 4, Cvetnich 4, Alexander 3, Haverkamp 3.
BRIDGEWATER (14-12)
Baum 10, Pierce 8, Johnson 6, Shifflett 6, Estes 6, Mocarski 6, Novosel 4, Helbert 3, Huskey 2, Eugene 2, Nettles 2, Darr 2, Moone 1.
Roanoke 28 19 15 23 — 85
Bridgewater 9 13 16 20 — 58
3-point goals — Roanoke 4-9 (Brandstatter 2, Hopson, Alquiza), Bridgewater 4-22 (Estes 2, Pierce, Helbert).
No. 1 Emory & Henry 61, No. 8 Lynchburg 57
The Wasps overcame a seven-point, fourth-quarter deficit to turn away the upset bid from the Hornets in the first of four ODAC tournament openers.
Emory & Henry (22-4) was led by Kara Stafford and Sydney McKinney with 14 points apiece and Peyton Williams with 13 points.
Lynchburg (13-14) was paced by Abby Oguich and Erin Green with 13 points each and 12 points from Lizzie Davis.
LYNCHBURG (13-14)
Oguich 13, Kolb 6, Quarles 5, Chambers 3, Davis 12, Green 13, Johnson 2, Noe 3.
EMORY & HENRY (22-4)
Stafford 14, Jones 4, McKinney 14, Williams 13, Cooper 9, Gilbert 2, Hoppers 5.
Lynchburg 13 17 15 12 — 57
Emory & Henry 12 17 11 21 — 61
3-point goals — Lynchburg 5-19 (Green 2, Quarles, Davis, Noe), Emory & Henry (4-18) McKinney 2, Williams, Cooper). A — 255.
No. 4 R.-Macon 75, No. 5 Shenandoah 48
ODAC Player of the Year Kelly Williams notched her 18th double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Yellow Jackets downed the Hornets in the second ODAC Tournament quarterfinal.
Michal Ross added 16 points, Becca Arrington chipped in 11 and Aimee DeBell came off the bench to score 10 points for Randolph-Macon (16-9).
SHENANDOAH (16-10)
Johnson 3, Sondrol 14, St. Cyr 6, Donley 3, Mathis 7, Jones 2, Weinel 8, Stone 5.
RANDOLPH-MACON (16-9)
Woods 5, Ross 16, Williams 17, Arrington 11, Hatfield 6, Humphreys 2, Conrad 2, DeBell 10, Knobloch 6.
Shenandoah 9 6 16 17 — 48
Randolph-Macon 13 14 25 23 — 75
3-point goals — Shenandoah 3-12 (Sondrol, Donley, Stone), Randolph-Macon 2-4 (Williams, Arrington). A — 229.
ACC/TOP 25 MEN
Wisconsin 81, No. 19 Michigan 74
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — D’Mitrik Trice scored 28 points and Wisconsin snapped No. 19 Michigan’s winning streak at five , while the Badgers (18-10, 11-6 Big Ten) extended their own winning streak to five
.
Zavuer Simpson scored a career-high 32 points for the Wolverines (18-10, 9-8) .
LATE WEDNESDAY
Notre Dame 62, Boston College 61
BOSTON —
John Mooney scored 22 points with 12 rebounds to help
the Fighting Irish (18-10, 9-8 ACC) win their third straight game since losing to No. 7 Duke on Feb. 15. They also avoided a losing twice to BC (13-16, 7-11) in the same season for the first time ever.
No. 9 Maryland 74, Minnesota 73
MINNEAPOLIS —
Aaron Wiggins scored 16 points and Anthony Cowan Jr. had 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Maryland (23-5, 13-4), which maintained a two-game lead for first place in the Big Ten with three games to go.
Daniel Oturu had 28 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota (13-14, 7-10).
