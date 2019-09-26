AFTER WEEK 4
1. Clemson 4-0/2-0 (1)
No. 1 Clemson made light work of Charlotte last week and the starters hit the bench early. Two of quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s seven completions went for touchdowns and three different running backs found the end zone on the ground.
2. Virginia 4-0/2-0 (2)
The Cavaliers had to dig their way out of a 17-point hole to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2004, and Virginia’s defense continues to live up to the hype. The Wahoos posted six sacks and a pick-six in a 28-18 win over Old Dominion. A test awaits this weekend in South Bend, Indiana.
3. Wake Forest 4-0/0-0 (3)
Quarterback Jamie Newman threw five touchdown passes to four different receivers and Wake Forest rolled Elon, 49-7. Newman’s favorite targets were wide receivers Sage Surratt (8 catches, 112 yards, 2 TDs) and Scott Washington (9 catches, 141 yards, 2 TDs).
4. N.C. State 3-1/0-0 (5)
Quarterback Matthew McKay ran for two touchdowns, running back Ricky Person Jr. added one and the Wolfpack benefited from a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown while holding off a late push by Ball State.
5. Boston College 3-1/1-0 (4)
Rutgers trailed by just one at halftime, but Boston College outscored the Knights 13-3 in the second half and won, 30-16. Quarterback Anthony Brown couldn’t find the end zone through the air, but he was one of three Eagles to score a rushing touchdown.
6. North Carolina 2-2/1-0 (4)
The Tar Heels watched Appalachian State block a field goal as time expired and hold on for a 34-31 upset. UNC freshman quarterback Sam Howell threw three touchdowns, but he was also intercepted twice and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.
7. Miami 2-2/0-1 (7)
Miami had all kinds of trouble with Central Michigan and just held on for a 17-12 win. The Hurricanes’ offense managed just 51 rushing yards while the defense gave up just 31 and pounced on a pair of fumbles.
8. Virginia Tech 2-1/0-1 (8)
Coming out of a bye week, Virginia Tech’s defense will face the most talent-rich offense it has seen this season. Quentin Harris is just as comfortable in David Cutcliffe’s offense as Daniel Jones was, and he’s a better athlete. Deon Jackson is a big, physical runner and Harris has a steady target in receiver Aaron Young.
9. Duke 2-1/1-0 (9)
Also coming off a bye, Duke’s defense will try to repeat its six-sack performance from two weeks ago against Middle Tennessee, but Virginia Tech is a different beast. The Hokies’ running game hasn’t been producing much this season, but quarterback Ryan Willis is capable and he has some big-time targets in Tre Turner and Hezekiah Grimsley.
10. Syracuse 2-2/0-1 (10)
Syracuse found itself in a shootout last weekend with Western Michigan, but quarterback Tommy Devito threw four touchdowns and ran for one in a 52-33 victory.
11. Pittsburgh 2-2/0-1 (11)
Pittsburgh borrowed a play from the Philadelphia Eagles’ playbook and used its own version of the “Philly Special” to upset No. 15 UCF, 35-34. Three players, including tight end Aaron Matthews, threw a touchdown pass.
12. Florida State 2-2/1-1 (12)
Louisville gave Florida State all it could handle, but the Seminoles outscored the Cardinals 14-7 in the fourth quarter and picked up their first ACC win of the season with a 35-24 victory.
13. Louisville 2-2/0-1 (13)
Playing in place of Jawon Pass for the second week in a row, Malik Cunningham threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns and added one on the ground. Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick caught seven passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.
14. Georgia Tech 1-2/0-1 (14)
Growing pains continue as Georgia Tech tries to recreate itself as a spread offense under new head coach Geoff Collins. The Yellow Jackets ranks last in the ACC in total offense (284 ypg), scoring offense (17.3 ppg) and passing offense (110.3 ypg).
