Cleive Adams has been at Ferrum College as both a football player and as an assistant coach.
He plans to lean on that experience now that he is the Panthers' head coach.
"It taught me over the years the expectation. That Black Hat Nation, they expect to win," Adams said from Ferrum on a teleconference Wednesday, two days after he was named Ferrum's coach.
"For me, [I also learned] the recruiting aspect of it, understanding what a Ferrum guy is. … A lot of coaches want to think that their X's and O's and their playbooks are going to be the end all, be all, but I've never seen a coach throw a playbook on the 50-yard line and win a football game. It's the people.
"Being involved with the program … when I was a young man out of high school with Coach [Hank] Norton put an unbelievable, long-lasting impression on me about just toughness, expectation to win and execute. Not being a trinket guy, you know what I mean? Just being the old blue-collar type.
"We have an intimacy here, student-to-faculty/staff relationships that are unparalleled. … That, to me, over the years, has pretty much provided me the blueprint that I feel like I need to lead this coaching staff and these young men."
Adams, 49, spoke to the media on a teleconference instead of at a typical introductory press conference on campus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He succeeds Rob Grande, who stepped down at the NCAA Division III college in early March to become an offensive analyst at Iowa State.
Adams, a Radford High School graduate, spent the past six years as Averett's coach.
At Averett, Adams took over a struggling program that did not debut until 2000. At Ferrum, he takes over a program with a much longer tradition, including four national junior college titles in the 1960s and 1970s under the late Norton.
"You look at the tradition here. … That's a major-league difference," Adams said.
Adams, who was required to keep Grande's staff, gave some insight Wednesday into his offensive philosophy.
"I don't think we're going to get too far offensively from the blueprint of what we've been doing. We want to run the football. We want to be physical. But I think we're going to move forward a little bit in terms of stretching the field vertically and horizontally a little bit more," said Adams, who went 4-2 against Ferrum while at Averett.
Grande steered Ferrum the past four years. The Panthers had winning overall and USA South records in each of his first two seasons.
The Panthers have played in the ODAC the past two years. They went 5-5 overall and 3-4 in their new conference in 2018. They went 4-6 overall and 3-5 in the ODAC last fall.
How will Adams turn Ferrum into a winner in the ODAC?
"The main thing is taking care of your roster," he said. "We're going to put a tremendous amount of work into our young men, day in and day out, as a staff. … That's something that I've learned from Coach Norton, I've learned from [ex-Ferrum] Coach [Dave] Davis, I've learned from [ex-Radford High] Coach [Norman] Lineburg.
"At this level of football, it's about retention."
Adams went 30-29 at Averett, including a 21-9 mark the past three seasons. The Cougars finished second in the USA South the past three years.
"The blueprint, if you will, is the people aspect," Adams said. "How I'm mentoring [assistants] and then how they're mentoring the young men under them."
Adams is the uncle of NBA players Stephen and Seth Curry. Adams is the younger brother of Curry’s mother, former Virginia Tech volleyball player Sonya Adams Curry. Adams’ first cousins include former Virginia Tech football players Donald Snell, Sidney Snell, Brendan Motley and Zach Snell.
"We're an athletic family," Adams said. "That's molded me in a lot of ways.
"We'd go to Virginia Tech games and watch my cousins Sidney Snell, Donald Snell, my sister playing volleyball over there. Obviously, everybody wants to talk about Steph and Seth, my nephews. … Athletics has been a blessing to us, but it hasn't been the priority and the end all, be all. We understand what's important; that's our faith first.
"All of them are reaching out [this week]. They're super proud."
Adams played for Norton at Ferrum in 1988 and during part of the 1989 season before dropping out. When the Panthers flew to New York state to play Ithaca in the 1988 Division III semifinals, it was the first time a terrified Adams had ever been on a plane.
He enrolled for his second stint at Ferrum in January 1999, taking classes and serving as a volunteer assistant for Davis, who was then Ferrum's head coach. When Adams graduated in 2002, Davis made him a paid member of his staff.
Adams spent a total of 13 years as a Ferrum assistant.
He has heard this week from the former Ferrum players he used to coach, as well as former Ferrum teammates.
"It's been unbelievable, the outreach," he said. "Very overwhelming."
