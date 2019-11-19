VMI logo

Men’s Basketball

Wednesday

Christendom at VMI 7 p.m. at Cameron Hall

Internet: ESPN3 (ESPN.com)

Records: Christendom 0-1 entering Tuesday; VMI 1-5

Notes: Christendom, a Front Royal school which won six games last year, belongs to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. … This will be the teams’ first meeting. … Kamdyn Curfman, a freshman, averages 12.3 points for VMI. … Christendom lost 97-32 to visiting Penn State-Mont Alto last weekend. The Crusaders turned the ball over 37 times in the loss. Two of Christendom’s players missed that game because of a rugby game. … Christendom hosted Goucher on Tuesday.

— Mark Berman

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments