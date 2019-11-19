Men’s Basketball
Wednesday
Christendom at VMI 7 p.m. at Cameron Hall
Internet: ESPN3 (ESPN.com)
Records: Christendom 0-1 entering Tuesday; VMI 1-5
Notes: Christendom, a Front Royal school which won six games last year, belongs to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. … This will be the teams’ first meeting. … Kamdyn Curfman, a freshman, averages 12.3 points for VMI. … Christendom lost 97-32 to visiting Penn State-Mont Alto last weekend. The Crusaders turned the ball over 37 times in the loss. Two of Christendom’s players missed that game because of a rugby game. … Christendom hosted Goucher on Tuesday.
— Mark Berman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.