Men’s Basketball
Wednesday
Chattanooga at VMI
7 p.m. at Cameron Hall
TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)
Records: Chattanooga 17-12, 8-8 Southern Conference; VMI 8-21, 3-13.
Notes: This is VMI’s home finale. … Chattanooga beat VMI 86-67 on Feb. 12. … VMI ranks third nationally with an average of 10.8 3-pointers. …Chattanooga is tied with Wofford for sixth place in the SoCon, while VMI is tied with Samford for eighth. … Matt Ryan averages 15.7 points for the Mocs, while Travis Evee averages 12.9 points for VMI. … VMI is 2-8 this season in games decided by five points or less.
— Mark Berman
