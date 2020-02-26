VMI logo

Men’s Basketball

Wednesday

Chattanooga at VMI

7 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Chattanooga 17-12, 8-8 Southern Conference; VMI 8-21, 3-13.

Notes: This is VMI’s home finale. … Chattanooga beat VMI 86-67 on Feb. 12. … VMI ranks third nationally with an average of 10.8 3-pointers. …Chattanooga is tied with Wofford for sixth place in the SoCon, while VMI is tied with Samford for eighth. … Matt Ryan averages 15.7 points for the Mocs, while Travis Evee averages 12.9 points for VMI. … VMI is 2-8 this season in games decided by five points or less.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

