NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Deontaye Buskey scored a game-high 30 points and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. recorded a triple-double as eighth-seeded Charleston Southern downed ninth-seeded Presbyterian 81-64 in the first round of the Big South Conference tournament on Tuesday night.
Charleston Southern (14-17)will face top-seeded Radford on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
CSU lost 77-74 in overtime at Radford on Feb. 1 in the only meeting between the teams in the regular season.
Fleming Jr. had 14 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists and three blocks.
Presbyterian (10-22) was led by Cory Hightower with 16 points and Ben Drake with 10 points.
BIG SOUTH TOURNAMENT
USC Upstate 69, High Point 59
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Everette Hammond’s game-high 23 points helped lead the seventh-seeded Spartans to a win in the first round.
Tommy Bruner and Dalvin White each added 12 points for USC Upstate (13-19), which will face second-seeded Winthrop in the quarterfinals at noon on Thursday.
High Point (9-23) was led by Jamal Wright with 19 points and Cliff Thomas Jr. with 12 points.
UNC Asheville 72, Campbell 68
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Coty Jude’ season-high 19 points paced four Bulldogs in double-figures as they withstood a late Camels rally to advance to the quarterfinals,
DeVon Baker and L.J. Thorpe each scored 14 points and Lavar Batts Jr. added 11 for sixth-seeded UNC Asheville (15-15), which will take on third-seeded Gardner-Webb at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Cedric Henderson scored 15 points to lead 11th-seeded Campbell (15-16).
STATE MEN
Liberty 55, NJIT 49
LYNCHBURG — Caleb Homesley scored 14 points, Scottie James added 11 points and 10 rebounds as top-seeded Liberty beat eighth-seeded NJIT in an Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinal.
The Flames (28-4) will face No. 4 seed Stetson (16-16) in a semifinal on Thursday.
Zach Cooks scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Highlanders (9-21).
ACC/ TOP 25 MEN
Rutgers 78, No. 9 Maryland 67
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Jacob Young came off the bench and scored 17 points and Rutgers bolstered its NCAA Tournament hopes with a victory over No. 9 Maryland.
Montez Mathis added 15 points and Gio Baker had 11 for the Scarlet Knights (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten).
Jalen Smith had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland (23-7, 13-6).
No. 16 Michigan State 79, No. 20 Penn State 71
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Xavier Tillman Sr. scored 23 points and had 15 rebounds to lead No. 16 Michigan State over No. 20 Penn State.
Rocket Watts added 18 points for the Spartans (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten).
Myreon Jones led Penn State (21-9, 11-8) with 16 points.
North Carolina 93, Wake Forest 83
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Cole Anthony scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half to help North Carolina beat Wake Forest.
Garrison Brooks added 25 points for the Tar Heels (13-17, 6-13 ACC), who won their third straight game after a seven-game losing streak.
Brandon Childress scored 24 points to lead Wake Forest (13-16, 6-13).
Syracuse 84, Boston College 71
BOSTON — Elijah Hughes scored 28 points and Buddy Boeheim added 21 to lead Syracuse over Boston College.
Bourama Sidibe had 12 rebounds for the Orange (17-13, 10-9 ACC).
Derryck Thornton scored 18 points, Jay Heath had 17 for BC (13-17, 7-12).
LATE MONDAY
No. 3 Baylor 71, Texas Tech 68, OT
WACO, Texas — Devonte Bandoo had 18 points and Jared Butler 17 as the Bears (26-3, 15-2 Big 12) held on to beat Texas Tech in overtime.
Jahmi’us Ramsey and Kevin McCullar each had 13 points for Texas Tech (18-12, 9-8).
NOTE
NCAA not ruling out a tournament with no fans
Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas.
What normally would be thought an impossibility isn’t so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
An advocacy group for college athletes has urged the NCAA to consider holding its winter sports championships with no fans, and the idea has not been dismissed out of hand.
“If you can think of it, it’s something that we’ve gone through an analysis around,” NCAA Chief Operating Officer Donald Remy told Bloomberg News on Tuesday. ”We’ve contingency planned for all circumstances.”
