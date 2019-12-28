Radford logo
Men’s basketball

Sunday

Central Penn at Radford

4 p.m. at Dedmon Center

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Central Penn 7-3; Radford 4-7.

Notes: Central Penn is not an NCAA school; the team competes in the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association. … Central Penn has played two NCAA Division I squads this season, falling to Morgan State (71-44) and Campbell (101-47). … Radford has been idle since beating Richmond last weekend. … This will be Radford's final nonconference game of the season. … This is just the fourth home game of the season for Radford. … This is the teams' first meeting since 2016. … Carlik Jones averages 19.1 points for the Highlanders, while Marqel Wansley averages 17.2 points for the Knights.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

