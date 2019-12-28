Men’s basketball
Sunday
Central Penn at Radford
4 p.m. at Dedmon Center
TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)
Records: Central Penn 7-3; Radford 4-7.
Notes: Central Penn is not an NCAA school; the team competes in the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association. … Central Penn has played two NCAA Division I squads this season, falling to Morgan State (71-44) and Campbell (101-47). … Radford has been idle since beating Richmond last weekend. … This will be Radford's final nonconference game of the season. … This is just the fourth home game of the season for Radford. … This is the teams' first meeting since 2016. … Carlik Jones averages 19.1 points for the Highlanders, while Marqel Wansley averages 17.2 points for the Knights.
