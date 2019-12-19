LYNCHBURG — During his Cave Spring High School football career, Zac Foutz contracted fungal meningitis from a tainted steroid injection. Some victims died from those shots, but Foutz survived.
Foutz wanted to play college football. The only Division I scholarship offer he received was from Liberty, then an FCS school.
Foutz's time at Liberty has included seven surgeries, but it also included the football program's move up to the FBS ranks.
On Saturday, the fifth-year senior tight end will conclude his college football career in the university's first bowl game.
"You dream of the perfect scenario, … but for it to actually come true is something completely different," Foutz said Monday. "I never in a million years thought I'd be here. I never thought we'd be in FBS when I was here. I never thought I'd be at a Division I school. I didn't know if I was going to play sports again after everything I've been through.
"For this to happen, I can't say thank you enough to the people who have been in my life and helped me through everything. It's a miracle.
"It feels like I'm living in a dream."
Liberty (7-5) will face Georgia Southern (7-5) in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida, in a game that will air at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS Sports Network.
The Flames left for Orlando on Tuesday. This is a week Foutz will cherish.
"That's one of the things I learned when I got sick in high school and all the things I've been through — I know tomorrow's not guaranteed," said Foutz, who has 24 starts and 24 catches in his Liberty career. "I'm a perfect living example of that. One of the things I've promised myself was I wasn't going to let things pass by without soaking it all in."
'At death's doorstep'
In September 2012 — during Foutz's sophomore season at Cave Spring — he received a steroid injection because of back pain. The injection was produced by a compounding pharmacy in Massachusetts and sold to a Roanoke clinic.
The steroids were contaminated. Almost 800 patients nationwide became ill, including 64 who died.
Foutz's meningitis symptoms, including severe pain and a high fever, surfaced in October 2012. He was hospitalized for 17 days, ending his football season. He missed two months of school.
"It really hit hard for me because I had a one-way ticket from this world on to the next and I didn't think I was going to make it," Foutz said. "I told myself if I ever got the opportunity to be well again that I was never going to waste an opportunity. … I was right there at death's doorstep and I could have easily opened the door and been gone forever.
"For me to be alive right now, … I have a different mindset from everybody. … I remember going to prom and basketball and all these things, … [and] people would catch me every once in awhile just kind of sitting down and soaking in the moment."
In October 2014, he verbally committed to Liberty and then-coach Turner Gill.
Gill is no longer the coach, but he and Foutz were reunited last month at Liberty's Senior Day game.
"It was a special moment to share with him because … he wasn't scared to give me a shot [at college football]," Foutz said. "I probably had 40-50 Division I schools contact me. … They were just so worried about me being sick that they weren't ready to jump on board 100 percent like Coach Gill was."
Injury woes
Foutz was redshirted as a Liberty freshman in 2015. He did suffer a torn meniscus in practice that fall, and needed knee surgery.
He played in 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2016. He missed one game because he tore his meniscus again, requiring the second of four surgeries he has had on that right knee over the years.
Liberty announced in February 2017 that it would begin a two-year reclassification process to move up to the FBS ranks.
In the summer of 2017, Foutz had his tonsils removed.
"Man, that was one of the worst surgeries I've ever had," he said. "Lost 20 pounds in 10 days. Just awful."
In preseason practice in 2017, he suffered a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum in his right shoulder. He put off surgery until after the season.
He suffered a broken collarbone and torn ligaments in his other shoulder in a season-opening upset win over Baylor that year.
He still played in every game of the 2017 season, starting eight.
"By the end of the season, he couldn't lift both of his hands above his head," said Foutz's father, former Cave Spring football coach Ben Foutz, who now works in medical sales.
Foutz underwent operations on both shoulders after that season.
He started the first six games last year, which was Liberty's inaugural FBS season. But he suffered three slipped discs in his back in an October 2018 win over Troy.
"I literally couldn't walk for two weeks," he said.
After missing two games, he returned to the starting lineup against Virginia.
"Part of me feels like I could've played there and I didn't get the [recruiting] respect I deserved," he said. "I wanted to play against UVa."
It was the final game he played that season. His back bothered him again during the team's flight to Auburn the following week. He was unable to play in that game, nor in the final two games.
Gill stepped down after last season and was replaced by Hugh Freeze.
Foutz's back injury required rest. Foutz, who had graduated in May, contemplated not returning to Liberty for his final season of eligibility.
"We weren't sure that we really wanted him to play this year," Foutz's father said.
"That was one of the only times, besides me getting sick in high school, where I had people really pushing me to retire and I was really thinking about it," Foutz said. "[But] I knew deep down I wasn't going to leave."
Final season
In March, Foutz was one of two men found by Roanoke County police inside Cave Spring High School's construction site.
Foutz was charged with burglary, attempted larceny and obstruction of justice. The first two charges were later dropped. The obstruction charge was amended to trespassing, and Foutz completed community service. The judge took that charge under advisement and could dismiss that charge next year, according to the Roanoke County Commonwealth Attorney's office.
"Zachary just went into the building through an open gate, through an open door, … just to say his goodbyes to the school," Foutz's father said. "When I coached there for six years, he basically lived with me in my office."
Foutz was suspended from the team after being arrested. But he has played in every game this season.
He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last summer. But he is proud that he has missed fewer games (six) than he has had surgeries (seven) while at Liberty.
"His time here has cost him a lot of pain," Freeze said. "He just continues to fight through. … He's paid the price to help take this … program to a bowl."
After coming off the bench the first three games this year, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Foutz has started the past nine games.
He has eight catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Two of the TD catches came in a 31-24 loss at BYU last month, as family members — including his maternal grandfather, Berkley Lucas — looked on from the stands.
The second TD reception was an over-the-shoulder catch in which he managed to get his feet down in the end zone.
"The second touchdown catch was so surreal, where I caught it. I was going toward the corner of the end zone and my grandparents and parents were sitting right there in the corner," he said. "My Gramps, … me and him worked on that catch I don't know how many times from when I was 6 until I was 23."
With the two-year transition process over, this was the first season in which Liberty could qualify for a bowl.
Liberty needed seven wins to become bowl-eligible because two of its victories came against FCS foes.
The Flames won their regular-season finale against New Mexico State on Nov. 30 and landed a bowl bid.
"It brings joy to my heart," Foutz said.
Foutz's back flared up on him recently, but he has practiced this week and plans to play Saturday.
"I don't know if I'll have to have surgery on my back later on," he said.
After graduating in May with a degree in public health, Foutz is now pursuing a master's degree in public health.
There is a reason he chose that field of study.
"When I got sick in high school, I saw how much the doctors and nurses and the specialists [did]" he said. "I saw how much those people made a difference in my life."
