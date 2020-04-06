The reigning Big South men's basketball player of the year wants to test himself in the ACC.
Radford guard Carlik Jones announced on Instagram on Sunday night that he has decided to join national and ACC power Louisville as a graduate transfer.
"I'm definitely excited. I'm pumped. I can't wait," he said Monday in a phone interview. "The relationships and stuff that I've developed here [at Radford] was strong. There's nothing here that I could complain about. But I looked at my options and I think that I can play on a bigger stage."
Jones, who was rated the No. 1 graduate transfer in the nation by ESPN, is confident he can succeed in a major conference.
"It's a bigger stage and all, but … once you put that time in, … I don't think it's nothing to be worried about," he said. "When I was in the Big South, guys might be in the ACC and bigger conferences, and I used to tell myself, I used to tell the team, 'These guys put their drawers on just like we do.’
"It's just about the time you put in and how hard you work."
Jones helped the Highlanders upset Texas and Northwestern the past few years.
"That kind of gave me a taste … of those bigger levels, so I definitely feel I'm ready," he said.
He said he also considered Gonzaga, Michigan State, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Marquette and Maryland, as well as returning to Radford.
"I was still considering Radford. Radford is home for me," Jones said.
The fourth-year junior entered the transfer portal last month.
"Me and my parents thought I should … see what opportunities are out there," he said. "[It was about] testing myself at a bigger school, to see if I could compete with the guys that are considered to be in the best conferences there are, whether that's Big Ten, ACC, SEC. I thought that I could compete in all those conferences."
Jones was thrilled with the caliber of programs that wanted him.
"It was shocking," he said. "A huge blessing."
Jones was unable to meet with coaches in person or visit campuses because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It made it a lot harder," he said. "A lot was by phone calls and Zoom calls. Me and [Louisville] Coach [Chris] Mack FaceTimed frequently."
Jones picked the Cardinals because he is from Cincinnati, which is less than two hours from Louisville.
"It's always good to be close to home, close to your family," he said. "That ended up being the deal-breaker for me in putting Louisville over the top."
He plans to graduate from Radford next month. As a graduate transfer, he can play for the Cardinals next season without having to sit out a year.
Jones said Louisville wants to use him at point guard. Starting off-guard David Johnson will be back, but starting point guard Lamarr Kimble was a graduate transfer this year. Reserve point guard Darius Perry has decided to transfer.
Louisville will need Jones' scoring punch. Junior forward Jordan Nwora, who led the Cardinals in scoring, declared for the NBA draft Monday.
Jones averaged 20.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists this year, when he helped Radford win the Big South regular-season title.
As a redshirt freshman, Jones sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Radford a win over Liberty in the 2018 Big South final. The victory put the Highlanders in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nine seasons.
But Jones said that game-winning shot won't be the only thing he remembers about his Radford career.
"Road trips to away games. Being on the charter bus. Just being around this program and these guys … means a lot," he said.
Despite his Louisville decision, Jones has not ruled out entering the 2020 NBA draft instead of playing one more year of college ball.
He has received feedback from the NBA draft advisory committee. Jones said he and his parents will now have a "deeper conversation" about it.
