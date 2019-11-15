Men’s basketball
Saturday
Columbia (1-1) at No. 9 Virginia (2-0)
Noon at John Paul Jones Arena
TV: ACC Network
Last meeting: Virginia defeated the Lions 79-51 on Nov. 14, 2014.
Columbia starters: G Mike Smith (21.3 ppg, 5.7 apg, F Randy Brumant (8.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg), F Jake Killingsworth (8.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg), C Ike Nweke (9.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg).
Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (15.5 ppg, 9.5 rpg), G Braxton Key (10.5 ppg, 10.0 ppg), G Kihei Clark (7.5 ppg, 6.5 apg), 10 rpg), F Kody Stattmann (6.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg), G Casey Morsell (1.5 ppg).
NOTES: Virginia will be looking to hold an opponent under 40 points for the third straight game, a feat last accomplished when UVa beat St. Francis-Brooklyn 72-32, Yale 62-38 and Grambling State 90-34 in the second, third and fourth games of the 2016-2017 season. ... UVa did not hold a single opponent under 40 points last year during its 38-game national championship season. ... Columbia coach Jim Engles was named mid-major coach of the year in 2014-2015, when he was the coach at New Jersey Institute of Technology when it defeated then-No. 16 Michigan. ... Most recently, Columbia gave Wake Forest fits in a 65-63 loss to the Deacons in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and beat Binghampton 75-63 at home Wednesday night. ... Smith had 19 points and nine assists against Binghampton, when Columbia made 11 3-pointers.
— Doug Doughty
