The Capital Athletic Conference, which includes Southern Virginia, is adding to its ranks for the upcoming school year.
The NCAA Division III league announced Tuesday it is adding six schools from the American Collegiate Athletic Conference — the University of California-Santa Cruz, Finlandia (Michigan), Mills (California), Mount Mary (Wisconsin), Pine Manor (Massachusetts) and Pratt Institute (New York).
If the CAC had not expanded, it would have been down to just five schools for the upcoming school year and only three in the 2021-22 school year.
The newcomers will play SVU and the other holdover CAC members only in the conference tournaments, not in the regular season. The holdover CAC members will continue to play each other in the regular season.
Only six of the 11 teams will advance to the tournaments in men's and women's basketball and most other sports in the upcoming school year — the top four holdover teams and the top two newcomers.
Southern Virginia will be part of the CAC for just one more year. SVU announced last December that it would leave the CAC after the 2020-21 school year to join the USA South.
The CAC, a nonfootball league, also includes Virginia members Christopher Newport and Mary Washington. The CAC will be picking a new name because of the expansion.
