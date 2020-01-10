Men’s Basketball
Saturday
Campbell at Radford
2 p.m. at Dedmon Center
TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)
Records: Campbell 10-5, 1-2 Big South; Radford 7-7, 2-0
Notes: Radford guard Carlik Jones was added to the Lou Henson Award midseason watch list Thursday. The award is given annually to the nation's top mid-major player. Jones is averaging 18.4 points (third in the Big South) and 5.5 assists (second in the Big South). … Radford has won four straight games. … The Highlanders are coming off a 67-64 win at Gardner-Webb. They were trailing 33-27 at the half. It was the first game they won this season when trailing at halftime (they were 0-5 before that). ... Radford (allowing an average of 64 points) and Campbell (allowing 64.9 ppg) are the top two teams in the Big South in scoring defense. ... These teams also lead the league in 3-point field-goal percentage defense. Campbell is holding teams to 27% shooting and Radford’s opponents are only shooting 31%. … Radford has lost five of its last six games to Campbell, including a pair of one-possession games last season. Radford and Campbell tied for the Big South regular-season title last season, although the Camels earned the top seed in the league tournament because of their sweep of the regular-season series. Campbell was led last season by then-senior star Chris Clemons, who now plays for the Houston Rockets. … This is the first game of a doubleheader; the Radford women's basketball team will host UNC Asheville at 4:30 p.m.
