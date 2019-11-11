Radford logo (copy)
Courtesy of Radford University

Men’s basketball

Tuesday

Bridgewater at Radford

7 p.m. at Dedmon Center

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Bridgewater 0-0; Radford 0-1

Notes: This game counts for Radford's record but is only an exhibition game for NCAA Division III member Bridgewater. … Delaware beat Bridgewater 97-51 last week; that game also was only an exhibition for the Eagles. … This is the home opener for Radford. … Radford beat the Eagles 86-46 last year. … In last week's season-opening loss at Liberty, Devonnte Holland (Martinsville) and Leroy Butts joined returning starters Carlik Jones, Travis Fields and Donald Hicks in Radford's starting lineup. Eleven Radford players saw action in the game, with transfers Lewis Djonkam and Devine Eke and freshmen Quinton Morton-Robertson (Radford High) and Miles Jones (Radford High) making their RU debuts off the bench. … Bridgewater, which went 12-14 overall and 7-9 in the ODAC last year, has been picked last in the ODAC's preseason poll. … Former VMI assistant Steve Enright is in his first season as the Eagles' head coach.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments