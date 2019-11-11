Men’s basketball
Tuesday
Bridgewater at Radford
7 p.m. at Dedmon Center
TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)
Records: Bridgewater 0-0; Radford 0-1
Notes: This game counts for Radford's record but is only an exhibition game for NCAA Division III member Bridgewater. … Delaware beat Bridgewater 97-51 last week; that game also was only an exhibition for the Eagles. … This is the home opener for Radford. … Radford beat the Eagles 86-46 last year. … In last week's season-opening loss at Liberty, Devonnte Holland (Martinsville) and Leroy Butts joined returning starters Carlik Jones, Travis Fields and Donald Hicks in Radford's starting lineup. Eleven Radford players saw action in the game, with transfers Lewis Djonkam and Devine Eke and freshmen Quinton Morton-Robertson (Radford High) and Miles Jones (Radford High) making their RU debuts off the bench. … Bridgewater, which went 12-14 overall and 7-9 in the ODAC last year, has been picked last in the ODAC's preseason poll. … Former VMI assistant Steve Enright is in his first season as the Eagles' head coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.