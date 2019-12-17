Caleb Spurlin played for a small high school, but he wanted to give major college football a shot.
So the Galax High School graduate joined Appalachian State as an invited walk-on.
The decision has worked out quite well.
On Saturday, he will play in a bowl game for the third straight year.
And he is no longer a walk-on.
The fourth-year junior is a second-string defensive end for 20th-ranked Appalachian State (12-1), which will face UAB (9-4) in the New Orleans Bowl at 9 p.m. Saturday in a game that will air on ESPN.
"Being able to fight adversity has probably helped me more than anything — the adversity of being a walk-on, having the financial stress and that type thing, but now being able to fight through that to the point I'm at now," Spurlin said this week in a phone interview.
The Mountaineers also played in the New Orleans Bowl last year. Spurlin had three tackles in that game, helping his team beat Middle Tennessee 45-13 in the Superdome.
"Being in the Superdome was awesome, just the atmosphere," said Spurlin, who is on scholarship for the second straight school year.
His parents will be in the Superdome stands Saturday to root him on, as well as his younger brother, Joshua.
Joshua Spurlin, who was a four-time state wrestling champ at Galax, is now a freshman walk-on with Appalachian State's wrestling team.
"It's great being able to have him around, have him on campus," Caleb Spurlin said.
The 5-foot-10, 260-pound Spurlin has played in every game for the Sun Belt champion Mountaineers this year, starting once. He has recorded 26 tackles and has broken up a pass.
"He's a very strong kid, and he plays with really good pad level. And he's very explosive," defensive line coach Anwar Stewart said. "That's why he's able to really get up under the O-lineman's pads and knock him back. He's very strong. Him being short and compact, he's just a little pit bull."
Appalachian State has had an impressive season, including marquee wins at North Carolina and South Carolina. The Boone, North Carolina, school beat Louisiana in the Sun Belt title game for the second straight year.
The Mountaineers are not only No. 20 in the Associated Press poll but in the College Football Playoff Top 25 as well.
Appalachian State was the third-highest-ranked Group of Five team in the CFP committee's final Top 25, behind No. 17 Memphis and No. 19 Boise State. Memphis earned the Group of Five bid to a New Year's Six bowl and will play in the Cotton Bowl.
So the Mountaineers — who also had dreams of making the Belk Bowl in Charlotte if the Southeastern Conference could not fill all its bowl slots — will again play in the New Orleans Bowl.
"Everybody's just as excited as they would be if we'd been picked for another bowl," Spurlin said.
Spurlin played a variety of positions during his Galax football career, including linebacker, safety, fullback, tight end and offensive lineman.
As a senior, he was named the Timesland male athlete of the year for the 2015-16 school year.
He helped the Galax football team win the Group 1A state title as a senior, when he was named the Group 1A player of the year. He made the Group 1A all-state first team at both linebacker and tight end. He recorded 128 solo tackles at linebacker. He also had 46 catches for 792 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning All-Timesland first-team honors at tight end.
As a senior wrestler, he won an individual Group 1A state title for the third straight year. He went 38-0 at 220 pounds that season, going unbeaten for the second straight year.
He hit .644 for the baseball team as a senior, earning first-team all-state honors at third base.
Spurlin wanted to play football at the Division I level, even if it meant being a walk-on. He sent his game film to Appalachian State and other schools in hopes of landing a roster spot.
He said he chose Appalachian State over walk-on offers from Virginia Tech (when Frank Beamer was the coach) and Connecticut.
Spurlin joined the Mountaineers as a fullback but was moved to defensive end during his first fall on campus.
As a redshirt freshman, he played in the team's win over Toledo in the Dollar General Bowl in Alabama.
He had 21 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks for the 11-2 Mountaineers as a third-year sophomore last season, when he also blocked a punt.
In the 2018 regular-season finale against Troy, Spurlin ripped the ball away from a Troy receiver — both forcing a fumble and recovering it. The team beat Troy to clinch a spot in the inaugural Sun Belt title game.
The week after that win over Troy, Spurlin was awarded a scholarship.
He called his mother to tell her the good news.
"She started crying," Spurlin said. "My dad was very excited as well."
Spurlin's father, Kevin, is the head wresting coach and an assistant football coach for Galax.
"He doesn't have the measurables. He's not 6-1. He's not 6-3," Kevin Spurlin said. "When you get to that level, people look at those measurables. So he's had to work to get himself into a position to play."
Caleb Spurlin played for coach Scott Satterfield his first three years at Appalachian State. But Satterfield left the school after the 2018 Sun Belt title game to take the reins at Louisville.
Eliah Drinkwitz succeeded Satterfield, but he left the team after the Sun Belt title game this month to take the Missouri job.
Shawn Clark has been promoted from assistant to head coach to succeed Drinkwitz.
Spurlin said the Mountaineers are coping with the latest coaching change.
"One of the reasons why this program has been so successful is it's always been player-led," Spurlin said. "Being a player-led team, our buy-in's going to be the same, regardless of who's coaching us.
"I'm going to do it just how I've done it ever since I stepped on campus. I'm going to put my nose down to the grindstone and I'm gong to work."
