Once again, Roanoke Times columnist Aaron McFarling handicaps the bowl season. All picks are made against the Las Vegas points spread. A minus sign means the team is favored and must win by more than that number of points. A plus sign means the team is the underdog and must win the game or lose by fewer than the designated points. Last year’s against-the-spread record: 22-17 (56.4%).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL AT THE CHICK-FIL-A PEACH BOWL
No. 1 LSU (-13) over No. 4 Oklahoma,
Dec. 28, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN
The Tigers have the Heisman Trophy winner (QB Joe Burrow), the Biletnikoff Award winner (WR Ja’Marr Chase), the Thorpe Award winner (safety Grant Delpit) and the national coach of the year honoree (Ed Orgeron). The Sooners? They don’t have much of a chance. LSU has proven its worth time and again against a brutal schedule. In a matchup of the nation’s two most prolific offenses, Oklahoma will keep it close early but get overwhelmed in the end.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL AT THE PLAYSTATION FIESTA BOWL
No. 3 Clemson (-2) over No. 2 Ohio State
Dec. 28, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN
Well, Dabo, here’s your shot. The Clemson coach has been carping that his team hasn’t been getting enough respect, but the Vegas line doesn’t jibe with those complaints. The Tigers enter the playoff on a 28-game winning streak and lead the nation in total defense while ranking third in total offense. With a 20-to-0 TD-to-INT ratio in his past six games, QB Trevor Lawrence is playing as well as ever. He’ll lead Clemson to victory in what should be a high-scoring affair.
Dec. 21 (All times are Eastern)
CELEBRATION BOWL
Alcorn State (+2.5) over North Carolina A&T
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Noon, WSET
Florida A&M won the MEAC but self-imposed a postseason ban because of NCAA violations. In step the Aggies, who are 3-0 in this game, including a win over Alcorn State in 2018. Regardless, give me the SWAC champs and the points.
NEW MEXICO BOWL
San Diego State (-3.5) over Central Michigan
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 2 p.m., ESPN
Former Virginia Tech WR Khalil Pimpleton, an all-MAC pick, helps fuel a CMU offense that averages 445.6 yards per game. The Aztecs, though, rank fourth in the nation in scoring defense and have won six of eight.
FBC MORTGAGE CURE BOWL
Liberty (+4) over Georgia Southern
Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida, 2:30 p.m.,
CBS Sports Network
Flames coach Hugh Freeze got a contract extension earlier this month after leading the program to its first bowl in its second FBS season. LU is 0-3 all-time against GSU, but QB Stephen Calvert has a tidy 26-to-5 TD-to-INT ratio.
CHERIBUNDI BOCA RATON BOWL
Florida Atlantic (+3.5) over Southern Methodist
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida, 3:30 p.m.,
WSET
Expect a lot of points in this one, which features two QBs who led their respective conferences in passing yards. Lane Kiffin left for Ole Miss (DC Glenn Spencer will act as coach), but FAU is 9-4 against the spread and playing at home.
CAMELLIA BOWL
Arkansas State (-2.5) over Florida International
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama,
5:30 p.m., ESPN
Biletnikoff Award finalist Omar Bayless of ASU was named Sun Belt Player of the Year after ranking second nationally in receiving yards (1,473) and TD catches (16). FIU went just 3-5 in Conference USA.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS LAS VEGAS BOWL
No. 18 Boise State (+3.5) over Washington
Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m., WSET
Washington coach Chris Petersen announced he’s resigning after this game, which happens to come against the program he coached for eight seasons. Any time you can get more than a field goal with a 12-1 squad, take it.
R+L CARRIERS NEW ORLEANS BOWL
No. 20 Appalachian State (-17) over UAB
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans,
9 p.m., ESPN
ASU has been a covering machine (9-4 ATS) and is 4-0 in bowl games since joining FBS in 2014. Even with Mountaineers coach Eli Drinkwitz leaving for the Missouri job, this is a huge mismatch.
Dec. 23
BAD BOY MOWERS GASPARILLA BOWL
Marshall (+17.5) over UCF
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida,
2:30 p.m., ESPN
The Thundering Herd has won this bowl game each of the previous three times it has been in it. That’s a big ask this year, as UCF has the nation’s No. 4 offense, but here’s betting Marshall stays close enough to cover the big number.
Dec. 24
SOFI HAWAII BOWL
BYU (-2) over Hawaii
Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, 8 p.m., ESPN
The Rainbow Warriors are playing at home, but that didn’t help them last year when they got blown out by Louisiana Tech in this bowl. The Cougars have won five out of six and have a defense that forces turnovers.
Dec. 26
WALK-ON’S INDEPENDENCE BOWL
Louisiana Tech (+6) over Miami
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana, 4 p.m., ESPN
The Hurricanes are a woeful 1-8 straight up in their past nine bowls. Louisiana Tech, playing in its home state, looks to extend its bowl winning streak to six. A victory here would give the Bulldogs their first 10-win season in 35 years.
QUICK LANE BOWL
Eastern Michigan (+11) over Pittsburgh
Ford Field, Detroit, 8 p.m., ESPN
Longtime Bowl Guide readers know I hate backing the MAC – the conference is 2-15 straight up in bowls since 2016 – but this just feels like too many points. Pitt (0-3 in bowls under Pat Narduzzi) limped to the finish line this year.
Dec. 27
MILITARY BOWL PRESENTED BY
NORTHROP GRUMMAN
Temple (+4.5) over North Carolina
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium,
Annapolis, Maryland, Noon, ESPN
This line opened at UNC by 6 but was quickly bet down. The Tar Heels closed the season with a flourish to book their first bowl trip since 2016, but this game feels like a coin flip. When in doubt, take the points.
NEW ERA PINSTRIPE BOWL
Wake Forest (+4.5) over Michigan State
Yankee Stadium, New York, 3:20 p.m., ESPN
The Spartans have been a bane to bettors all year, going just 3-9 against the spread. Their passing defense is vulnerable (44th nationally) and that happens to be Wake’s biggest strength. Grab the points and pray for decent weather in the Bronx.
ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOORS TEXAS BOWL
No. 25 Oklahoma State (+7) over Texas A&M
NRG Stadium, Houston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
Crazy that the coach in this game with the mullet is not the one named Jimbo. The Cowboys got some great news this week when NFL-bound RB Chuba Hubbard (1,936 rushing yards, 21 TDs) announced he will play in this game.
SAN DIEGO CO. CREDIT UNION HOLIDAY BOWL
No. 19 Iowa (-2) over No. 22 USC
SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1
USC QB Kedon Slovis, the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, has had a fine season, but here’s betting the Hawkeyes force him into some mistakes. The Trojans can’t run the ball and will be one-dimensional.
CHEEZ-IT BOWL
Washington State (+2.5) over No. 24 Air Force
Chase Field, Phoenix, 10:15 p.m., ESPN
Despite being “fat, dumb and entitled” — those are coach Mike Leach’s words from late September, not mine — the Cougars boast the nation’s No. 1 passing offense. QB Anthony Gordon’s 5,228 aerial yards are already the sixth-most in FBS history.
Dec. 28
CAMPING WORLD BOWL
No. 14 Notre Dame (-3.5) over Iowa State
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida, Noon, WSET
If you’re wondering why this line is so low, consider that Iowa State’s five losses came by a combined 18 points. Call me a sucker, but I’ll ride with the public here and take the Irish, who’ve gone 8-4 against the spread.
GOODYEAR COTTON BOWL CLASSIC
No. 13 Penn State (-6.5) over No. 15 Memphis
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Noon, ESPN
Memphis lost coach Mike Norvell to Florida State after setting a school record for wins (12). The Tigers are 0-4 against the spread in their past four bowl games. The Nittany Lions are more talented and will cover this number.
Dec. 30
SERVPRO FIRST RESPONDER BOWL
Western Kentucky (-3.5) over Western Michigan
Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
The first bowl game following the CFP semis is, well, pretty juiceless. Conference USA coach of the year Tyson Helton engineered a five-win improvement in his first season at WKU. We’ll fade the MAC again here.
FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE
MUSIC CITY BOWL
Louisville (+4) over Mississippi State
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPN
Speaking of turnarounds, Louisville coach Scott Satterfield took ACC coach of the year honors after guiding a team that was winless in conference play in 2018 to a 5-3 mark in ’19. Expect a ton of points in this game.
REDBOX BOWL
Illinois (+7) over California
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California, 4 p.m., WFXR
As the over-under (43) suggests, both of these teams are offensively challenged. The Illini have covered the spread in six of their past seven games, with the lone non-cover coming in a contest QB Brandon Peters missed with a concussion.
CAPITAL ONE ORANGE BOWL
No. 6 Florida (-14.5) over Virginia
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida,
8 p.m., ESPN
This is another scary matchup for UVa’s banged-up secondary, as the Gators boast the nation’s No. 17 passing offense. Florida has been a double-digit favorite four times this season – and has covered the spread every time.
Dec. 31
BELK BOWL
Virginia Tech (-3) over Kentucky
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina,
Noon, ESPN
The Wildcats have the nation’s most prolific rushing offense outside of the service academies, but that’s pretty much all they do. Look for the Hokies to accomplish what UVa did last year, shaking off a tough loss to their rival to win the Belk Bowl.
TONY THE TIGER SUN BOWL
Florida State (+4.5) over Arizona State
Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas, 2 p.m., WDBJ
As their matching 4-7-1 records against the spread indicate, both of these teams were a disappointment this season. Both have pitiful pass defenses, and both have had key players announce they’re skipping the bowl to prepare for the NFL. Coin flip.
AUTOZONE LIBERTY BOWL
No. 21 Navy (-2.5) over Kansas State
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Memphis, Tennessee, 3:45 p.m., ESPN
The Wildcats rank 61st nationally against the run and will be severely tested by Navy QB Malcolm Perry, who rushed for 304 yards against Army. The Midshipmen have covered the spread in each of their past five bowl games.
NOVA HOME LOANS ARIZONA BOWL
Wyoming (-7) over Georgia State
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona, 4:30,
CBS Sports Network
Georgia State can’t stop the run, and that’s going to be a problem against the Cowboys, who feature a pair of 1,000-yard backs. The Panthers have covered the spread just once all season away from home.
VALERO ALAMO BOWL
No. 12 Utah (-7) over Texas
Alamodome, San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is 11-2 all-time in bowls, but he’ll have to account for the departure of two all-conference cornerbacks who are skipping this game. Before losing to Oregon in the Pac-12 title game, the Utes had covered in eight straight.
Jan. 1, 2020
VRBO CITRUS BOWL
No. 17 Michigan (+7) over No. 9 Alabama
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida,
1 p.m., WSET
The juiciest of all the non-New Year’s Six bowls, this game features Alabama outside the CFP for the first time. Very few people are likely taking Michigan here – but I will. The Wolverines have covered in seven of their past nine games.
OUTBACK BOWL
No. 9 Auburn (-7) over No. 16 Minnesota
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida,
1 p.m., ESPN
For a brand-name program like Auburn to go 9-3 against the spread is not an easy feat. Minnesota fizzled down the stretch, losing two of its final three after a 9-0 start. A great season for the Golden Gophers will end with a thud.
ROSE BOWL GAME PRESENTED BY
NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL
No. 11 Wisconsin (-2.5) over No. 7 Oregon
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California, 5 p.m., ESPN
Badgers RB Jonathan Taylor needs just 91 yards to become the second FBS player to rush for 2,000 in back-to-back seasons. Wisconsin has won five bowl games in a row and will make it six by beating the Pac-12 champs.
ALLSTATE SUGAR BOWL
No. 5 Georgia (-7) over No. 8 Baylor
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans,
8:45 p.m., ESPN
Much hinges on the health of Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer, who is questionable after suffering a concussion in the Big 12 title game. If he’s cleared, consider taking the points. But if not, it’s the Bulldogs all the way.
Jan. 2
TICKETSMARTER BIRMINGHAM BOWL
No. 23 Cincinnati (-7) over Boston College
Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama, 3 p.m., ESPN
The Eagles are without coach Steve Addazio (fired) and star RB AJ Dillon (prepping for NFL Draft). Dillon was an enormous part of the nation’s No. 6-ranked rushing offense and will be sorely missed here.
TAXSLAYER GATOR BOWL
Tennessee (no line) over Indiana
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN
Tennessee’s schedule softened up in the second half of the season, and the Vols closed with five consecutive victories. Indiana’s defense was a sieve down the stretch, yielding at least 31 points in four of the final five games.
Jan. 3
FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL
Nevada (+7.5) over Ohio
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Ohio is 4-8 against the spread, including an unsightly 0-6 mark when favored by less than two touchdowns. The Bobcats are actually the one MAC team that’s been decent in recent bowl games, but the number’s too big here.
Jan. 4
LOCKHEED MARTIN ARMED FORCES BOWL
Tulane (-7) over Southern Mississippi
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
Since 2014, the Armed Forces Bowl has featured 414 total points — the most of any bowl game. The Green Wave is comfortable playing in matchups it is expected to win, as Tulane has covered in seven of its past eight as a favorite.
Jan. 6
LENDINGTREE BOWL
Louisiana-Lafayette (-14) over Miami (Ohio)
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama,
7:30 p.m., ESPN
Miami’s offense ranks 122nd nationally. Louisiana, meanwhile, boasts the No. 8 total offense. You can see why this spread is as big as it is. Add in the Redhawks’ conference affiliation (MAC) and we’ll lay the daunting lumber.
