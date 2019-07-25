The Boston Celtics announced the signing of former Radford University standout Javonte Green on Thursday.
The guard earned a spot on the preseason roster after averaging 10.8 points in five games for Boston’s team in the Las Vegas Summer League.
It is a two-year deal with a partial guarantee for the first year, according to The Boston Globe.
Green, 26, played for a team in Germany last season.
He averaged 14.4 points and made 243 steals in his college career, playing for Radford from 2011-15. He was a two-time All-Big South first-team pick and was named the league's defensive player of the year as a senior.