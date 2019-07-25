Green

Javonte Green played for Boston in the Las Vegas Summer League.

 Associated Press

The Boston Celtics announced the signing of former Radford University standout Javonte Green on Thursday.

The guard earned a spot on the preseason roster after averaging 10.8 points in five games for Boston’s team in the Las Vegas Summer League.

It is a two-year deal with a partial guarantee for the first year, according to The Boston Globe.

Green, 26, played for a team in Germany last season.

He averaged 14.4 points and made 243 steals in his college career, playing for Radford from 2011-15. He was a two-time All-Big South first-team pick and was named the league's defensive player of the year as a senior.

