Camden Wise was once part of a state championship team at Blacksburg High School.
He is two wins away from being part of a national championship team at James Madison.
The redshirt freshman place-kicker handles the kickoffs for the second-seeded Dukes (13-1), who will host third-seeded Weber State (11-3) in the FCS semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a game that will air on ESPNU.
The Dukes have not lost since falling at FBS foe West Virginia in their season opener.
"It's been an amazing season so far," Wise said in a phone interview this week. "We're looking to take it all the way to [the Jan. 11 title game in] Texas and continue it."
As a Blacksburg junior, Wise was an all-state place-kicker and an All-Timesland second-team defensive back for the Bruins squad that won the 2016 Group 3A state crown.
"[This year] reminds me a lot of that run we made in the playoffs in 2016," Wise said. "The bonds that we're creating here feel very similar to the bonds we created on that team down there. I'm hoping we have a similar ending to it."
Wise sticks to kicking for the Dukes. He no longer picks off passes, like he did in high school.
"I miss playing DB a lot," he said.
He will be kicking on national television Saturday for the second straight week. ESPN2 televised JMU's quarterfinal win over Northern Iowa last week.
Wise did wonder last week what it would be like to kick on national TV.
"But once you get on the field, that's the last thing I was thinking about," he said. "I was just locked on the game."
Wise is not the first member of his family to kick in college. His older brother, Carson, was redshirted in his lone season at Virginia Tech but then kicked for Carson-Newman and North Carolina State.
"If I'm ever having a little issue, I can just set my phone up, take a video, shoot him a text and see what he has to say about it," Camden Wise said. "Or even if it's not just mechanics or technique, if we're talking about the pressures of kicking in a big stadium — he played at N.C. State, he knows that. I can talk to him about it before we go to West Virginia."
The brothers text each other daily and talk on the phone about twice a week.
"We just really enjoy the whole process together," said Carson Wise, 24, who will soon start a new job with an app firm in North Carolina. "The football season on a kicker can be pretty tough on your leg, so sometimes it's [Camden asking] … 'My leg's feeling sore, what are some things you did in the training room or on your own time to try to help with recovery?’"
Camden Wise said he began kicking because of his brother.
"He was in middle school, being the kicker in eighth grade, and that was when I first started playing pee wee," Camden Wise, 19, said. "I played football because I liked the sport outside of kicking. … But I just was always the kicker [as well] because I played soccer and he did it."
While off in college and watching Blacksburg High School games on his computer, Carson Wise noticed his brother's leg strength.
"When I was in high school, I always felt like I was more an accuracy guy but didn't really have the strongest leg," said Carson Wise, whose college football career concluded in 2017. "Even early on in high school, Camden just had a pretty strong leg. He had a lot more power behind the ball, especially on kickoffs, than I did."
Camden Wise attended JMU football camps before his junior and senior seasons at Blacksburg. He caught the eye of then-JMU coach Mike Houston, who reached out to him during Wise's senior season.
JMU offered Wise a 50-percent scholarship. Wise picked the Dukes, who won their second FCS title in 2016, over full scholarship offers from Army, Marshall and Richmond. He signed with JMU in December 2017.
Fourth-year junior Ethan Ratke, a third-team All-American, is handling the field goals and extra-point kicks for the Dukes again this season.
But Wise earned the kickoff job this year. He is averaging 53.6 yards on his 108 kickoffs.
"The kickoff is as much power as you can get to the ball," Wise said. "We're going for distance, that's the main thing, but in college you've also got to think hang time — so you can get your guys down there — and placement on the field. If we call a certain coverage, we don't want to leave a ball somewhere else on the field because then we put our guys in a tough situation. It's now the combination of distance, height and direction, as opposed to in high school where it was just distance.
"You're not actually scoring points, but when you're on a kickoff coverage team, you realize how important it actually is."
Houston left JMU after the 2018 season to steer East Carolina. Curt Cignetti, formerly the coach at Elon, is steering the Colonial Athletic Association champion Dukes this season.
"The new coaching staff's done a really good job of making the transition as seamless as possible but also improving the program," Wise said.
Wise has not only helped JMU with his leg. In a regular-season win over Richmond, Keyston Fuller of the Spiders fumbled on the kickoff return. Wise recovered the ball at the UR 26-yard line.
"He was able to briefly kind of get in that football-player mode [like in high school]," Carson Wise said. "That was kind of exciting."
Camden Wise's parents and brother will be in the stands Saturday to watch him kick in the FCS semifinals.
Carson Wise has attended about half of his brother's games this year, including the Dukes' two playoff wins.
"He was always coming to my stuff, so it's been great for me to be able to be in the stands and pay that back," Carson Wise said.
