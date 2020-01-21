Former Ferrum pitcher Billy Wagner failed to make the cut for Cooperstown for the fourth straight year.
Derek Jeter and Larry Walker have been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The results of the voting were announced Tuesday night.
Wagner was eighth in the voting with 126 votes. He got 31.7% of the votes; 75% of the 397 votes was needed to be elected.
Wagner was at 11.1% with 42 votes last year. The former All-Star reliever received 10.2% of the votes in 2017 and 10.5% of the votes in his first year of eligibility in 2016.
Wagner, who pitched for Ferrum from 1991-93, ranks sixth in major league history with 422 saves. Wagner had a 2.31 ERA and 1,196 strikeouts.
