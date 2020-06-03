Billy Sample was numb Wednesday.
Former James Madison University baseball coach and executive associate athletic director Brad Babcock, who was Sample's college coach, died Tuesday at the age of 81. JMU announced his death Wednesday.
Sample played for Andrew Lewis High School in Salem before moving on to JMU and eventually, the major leagues.
He played for Babcock's Dukes for three seasons before being chosen by the Texas Rangers in the 1976 major league draft.
"Brad could be hard on you," Sample said with a laugh Wednesday in a phone interview from his New Jersey home. "We'd … talk about Brad sometimes like maybe the Yankees would talk about [George] Steinbrenner.
"We had fun. … [His death] will affect a lot of us."
Babcock was the father of Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock — who was a batboy and a player for his dad at JMU — and Roanoke resident Gini Babcock.
"I'm proud of who my son is. I'm proud of what he does. I'm glad to have him back closer to home and in Virginia," Babcock told The Roanoke Times in a 2014 interview after his son stepped down as Cincinnati's AD to take the Tech job.
Babcock was 558-249-4 with five NCAA tournament berths from 1971-89.
"In a lot of ways, he treated us like we were pro players already," Sample said. "He kind of treated us like men.
"It was a little bit like playing pro ball. In fact, the adjustment from college to pro was minimal."
In 1983, JMU became the first team from the commonwealth to ever reach the College World Series.
Thirty players in the Babcock era signed pro contracts, including two who reached the majors — Sample and Dana Allison.
"He was a tremendous recruiter," Sample said.
Sample was a high school senior when he first met Babcock.
"He came down and watched a couple games. I went 0-for-4 in the two games he saw," Sample said. "He must have seen something."
The Rangers drafted Sample out of Andrew Lewis in the 28th round in 1973, but he opted to play for JMU instead.
JMU, which began playing baseball in 1970, was still an NCAA Division II program when Sample played for the Dukes from 1974-76. The team made the NCAA Division II tournament in 1976.
"He really knew the game, and he worked about as hard as we did," Sample said. "He was always in the weight room. He had a big chest — he looked the part."
Sample was not always thrilled with Babcock's input.
"He could be on you a little bit," Sample said. "He was coaching third base and sometimes you'd take a pitch, maybe a fastball strike. … [He'd shout,] 'You've got to swing the bat up there!’ I'm thinking to myself, 'I'm hitting 400. Don't you think I know what I want to swing at?’"
Sample also spent several summers playing for Babcock with the Harrisonburg Turks in the Valley League, a summer circuit for college players.
Sample improved his draft stock at JMU. The Rangers picked him again in 1976 — and this time, it was in the 10th round.
When Sample later returned to JMU as a minor-league ballplayer to complete work on his bachelor's degree, Babcock let Sample live in a room adjacent to his house.
"I appreciated that," Sample said.
Sample played in the majors for Texas, the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves from 1978-86. He last spoke to Babcock last month.
Another one of Babcock's former players, Lorenzo Bundy, became a major league coach.
"He cared, and he wanted to get the best out of you whether you were a scholarship guy or a walk-on," Bundy told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Babcock guided JMU to four NCAA tournament bids at the Division I level.
The Dukes won 37 games in 1983 before losing to eventual NCAA champ Texas and Stanford in the College World Series.
"Every one of them liked everybody else. They pulled for each other," Babcock said of the 1983 squad in an interview last month with the Harrisonburg Daily News-Record. "When we got to Omaha [for the College World Series], someone asked me if we could stay on the field with Texas. I said, 'Unless they ask us to get off.’"
Babcock gave up coaching after the 1989 season but remained at JMU as associate athletic director, serving as the right-hand man to then-AD Dean Ehlers. Babcock was eventually promoted to executive associate athletic director. After serving under two more athletic directors, he retired from the JMU athletic department in 2003. He became an adjunct professor at JMU for seven years.
Babcock, an Appomattox County High School and Lynchburg College graduate, had been living in Appomattox County with his wife, Mary, in recent years.
According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Babcock died after a week-long bout of pneumonia.
There will be a private graveside service, with a celebration of life gathering at a later date.
