The coronavirus pandemic prompted the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Southeastern Conference, Pac-12, Atlantic-10, American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Western Athletic Conference, Southland, Big West, Big SKy, SWAC and Sun Belt Conference to cancel their men's basketball tournaments Thursday.
The Big East men's basketball tournament tipped off at noon Thursday as scheduled but was later cancelled as well -- at halftime of the noon game between Creighton and St. John's.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported that Duke decided Thursday to suspend all athletic activities, making that decision even before the ACC pulled the plug on the men's basketball tournament. Duke's decision also means the Blue Devils won't play in the NCAAs if they are held, according to the newspaper.
The Colonial Athletic Association, which has already played its men's basketball tournament, not only cancelled its women's basketball tournament Thursday but suspended its spring sports as well.
The America East Conference, which was down to its men's and women's basketball title games, has cancelled those games.
The NHL announced it is pausing its season beginning with Thursday night's games.
Major League Soccer is shutting down matches for 30 days.
The ATP men's tennis tour announced Thursday it was calling off ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events for six weeks.
The University of Kansas announced it has cancelled all athletic travel indefinitely and has suspended all home and road athletic events.
The NCAA announced that next week's Division I indoor track and field championships will be held not only without the general public in attendance but without athletes' relatives as well.
NASCAR announced that this weekend's race in Atlanta and next week’s racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be held without fans.
The Champions League match between Manchester City and Real Madrid has been postponed after the Spanish team put its players in quarantine.
The 12 Hours of Sebring scheduled to run in Florida next weekend has been rescheduled because of the ban on travel from Europe.
IndyCar has been told by the mayor of St. Petersburg that fans cannot attend Sunday’s season-opening race in Florida.
The Players Championship golf tournament will not have spectators for the final three days at the TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
