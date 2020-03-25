Carlik3.jpg

Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow (left) guards Radford’s Carlik Jones during Friday’s Big South Tournament semifinal at the Dedmon Center. Hampton upset the top-seeded Highlanders 86-78.

 TODD DREXLER | Big South Conference

RADFORD — The defending Big South player of the year has hit the transfer portal.

Radford guard Carlik Jones has entered his name into the transfer portal and will look to play his final year of eligibility elsewhere as a grad transfer, according to the school’s athletic director Robert Lineburg. 

The Highlanders (21-11; 15-3 Big South) lost in the Big South semifinals 86-78 to Hampton. As the tournament’s No. 1 seed, they earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NIT before the coronavirus outbreak ended up canceling the postseason.

Jones led the way averaging 20 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists. The Ohio native was the only player in the league to average at least 10 points and five rebounds and assists this season.

He became only the second player in conference history with 1,500 career points, 450 rebounds, and 450 assists this season.

Jones becomes the latest high profile Big South player to enter the portal. High Point guard Jahaad Proctor, the league’s No. 3 scorer last year, transferred to Purdue, and the league’s 2019 freshman of the year Adam Flagler transferred from Presbyterian to Baylor.

The NCAA has put a dead period in place for recruiting through at least April 15 for all Division 1 sports — it suspends official and unofficial on-campus visits for prospective student-athletes — but coaches can still contact student-athletes through phone calls, text messages and written correspondence.

Jones will instantly become a top target for teams across the country given his impressive resume.

While the talented guard downplayed the possibility of transferring during the season, coach Mike Jones knew losing Carlik as a transfer or to the professional ranks was a realistic possibility going back to the summer.

“We’ve had conversations starting last summer about that with him, his mom and his dad,” Mike Jones said when asked about it February. “I can’t control if that’s what they want to do, they can do it. I want what’s best for Carlik. I think me and his family we all want the same thing — we want Carlik to be successful.”

Mark Berman contributed to this story 

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

