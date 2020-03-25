RADFORD — The defending Big South player of the year has hit the transfer portal.
Radford guard Carlik Jones has entered his name into the transfer portal and will look to play his final year of eligibility elsewhere as a grad transfer, according to the school’s athletic director Robert Lineburg.
The Highlanders (21-11; 15-3 Big South) lost in the Big South semifinals 86-78 to Hampton. As the tournament’s No. 1 seed, they earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NIT before the coronavirus outbreak ended up canceling the postseason.
Jones led the way averaging 20 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists. The Ohio native was the only player in the league to average at least 10 points and five rebounds and assists this season.
He became only the second player in conference history with 1,500 career points, 450 rebounds, and 450 assists this season.
Jones becomes the latest high profile Big South player to enter the portal. High Point guard Jahaad Proctor, the league’s No. 3 scorer last year, transferred to Purdue, and the league’s 2019 freshman of the year Adam Flagler transferred from Presbyterian to Baylor.
The NCAA has put a dead period in place for recruiting through at least April 15 for all Division 1 sports — it suspends official and unofficial on-campus visits for prospective student-athletes — but coaches can still contact student-athletes through phone calls, text messages and written correspondence.
Jones will instantly become a top target for teams across the country given his impressive resume.
While the talented guard downplayed the possibility of transferring during the season, coach Mike Jones knew losing Carlik as a transfer or to the professional ranks was a realistic possibility going back to the summer.
“We’ve had conversations starting last summer about that with him, his mom and his dad,” Mike Jones said when asked about it February. “I can’t control if that’s what they want to do, they can do it. I want what’s best for Carlik. I think me and his family we all want the same thing — we want Carlik to be successful.”
Mark Berman contributed to this story
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.