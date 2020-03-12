The Big South Conference announced Thursday afternoon that it has cancelled its women's basketball tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was announced about five hours before quarterfinal doubleheaders were scheduled to begin at Radford and Campbell on Thursday night.
"Given the action taken across the country, it became pretty obvious that this was action that needed to be taken," Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander said Thursday in a phone interview.
The league's announcement came after a number of other conferences cancelled their tournaments Thursday. The ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12, cancelled their men's basketball tournaments, while the Colonial Athletic Association cancelled its women's basketball tournament.
The Big South had announced Wednesday that the rest of its tournament would be played without the general public in attendance.
But on Wednesday night, the NBA announced it was suspending its season in the wake of a Utah Jazz player (reportedly Rudy Gobert) testing positive for the coronavirus. Since then, Jazz player Donovan Mitchell has tested positive.
"We had considered [cancelling] … before, but we thought we could probably go forward limiting the attendance and limiting the exposure," Kallander said. "But given the tenor of things and just overall concern, obviously, for student-athletes and others involved, this [cancellation] was the prudent course.
"With the NBA decision and with them having players that tested positive, obviously the worst fears are realized. We haven't had student-athletes that have tested positive, but at the same time it gives you pause to really think about what do we need to do be doing moving forward?
"With the other conferences being cancelled today, when that started happening, [we thought], 'Well, we really need to reevaulate this.’
"You don't want to take away those opportunities unless you really feel like it's necessary. So as we went into this, we didn't want to necessarily jump immediately to cancellation because we do value those opportunities for those student-athletes. It's the culmination of the season for them. But certainly the safety and the health of everyone involved trumps that."
Kallander consulted the league's executive committee, which is comprised of the presidents of three member institutions, including Radford and Campbell.
Second-seeded Radford was to have hosted a quarterfinal doubleheader Thursday and a semifinal game Friday. Top-seeded Campbell was to have hosted a quarterfinal doubleheader Thursday and a semifinal Friday as well. The highest remaining seed was to have hosted Sunday's title game.
"I'm just so upset that we'll never get to play with our seniors again," Radford freshman forward Rachel LaLonde tweeted. "I'm just so upset for them. … This is just not far at all."
The tournament (which Radford won last year) had begun Tuesday with three first-round games at other campus sites.
With the league tournament now cancelled, regular-season champ Campbell was awarded the Big South's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
As the second seed, Radford will receive the league's automatic WNIT bid because Campbell is headed for the NCAAs.
Of course, it remains to be seen if the NCAAs and the WNIT will begin next week.
"It's questionable at this point," Kallander said.
The Big South has already played its men's basketball tournament.
The league must now decide what to do with its spring sports. The Big South planned to hold a teleconference with its athletic directors Thursday afternoon, with a teleconference with the presidents being arrangned as well.
The Radford women's lacrosse game at Iona scheduled for Thursday was cancelled Wednesday by Iona, which is located in New Rochelle, New York, where there is a large cluster of coronavirus cases. Iona said in a statement that although there are no coronavirus cases at the college, Iona is operating "out of an abundance of caution."
