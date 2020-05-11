Radford and other Big South schools are looking to save money because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the Big South is making some cost-cutting changes.
The changes for the 2020-21 school year involve everything from the site for the league's basketball tournaments to limiting the number of teams that will play in some other tournaments to pay freezes in the Big South office.
The changes will trim more than $400,000 from the league office's 2020-21 budget, said Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander, and will also enable members to cut money from their travel budgets.
"Everybody's feeling financial pressure," Kallander said Monday in a phone interview.
Schools are bracing for potential enrollment declines in the 2020-21 school year.
"People are not really sure what it's going to look like come fall in terms of who shows up," Kallander said. "It's … certainly going to impact athletic departments' budgets because so many of our institutions are reliant on student fees and institutional support.
"So we really sat down with our [athletic directors] and went through … what kind of things can we do not only to save money at the conference level with our budget but also help with our institutions' travel expenses and other expenses."
Schools are also fretting about potential declines in ticket revenue and donations.
The NCAA is also sending schools and conferences less money this spring because of the cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Kallander said Big South members and the league office are getting a total of $4 million less in NCAA revenue than what was expected.
Radford’s annual share of the NCAA revenue is usually $440,000 to $450,000, but athletic director Robert Lineburg said in early April he expected that sum will drop 60% this spring.
The Big South changes include:
•The 2021 men's and women's basketball tournaments were supposed to be held at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, but the league will instead stick to campus sites. The start of the three-year deal with Charlotte will be postponed until 2022.
Not only will the change reduce the league's expenses, but each school would have been required to sell a certain number of tickets to the 2021 tournaments in Charlotte. That won't be the case under the campus-sites format.
"Looking at the risk at this point, we felt it was smart to delay that," Kallander said.
•Only four teams will advance to the Big South tournaments in baseball, softball, volleyball, men's and women's soccer, and men's and women's tennis. Those tournaments usually have 6-10 squads.
The change will prevent some teams from winning a title and advancing to the NCAAs. Radford won the 2017 Big South baseball tournament as the No. 5 seed.
But the Big South considered completely dropping the conference tournaments in those sports before opting to winnow the fields.
"We tried to find a middle ground," Kallander said.
•Big South standards for men's and women's basketball will be suspended for the 2020-21 school year.
To boost revenue, basketball teams will be allowed to schedule more than four big-money guarantee games.
They will also be allowed to schedule more than two home games against non-Division I foes.
Basketball staffing minimum standards will be suspended, helping schools with hiring freezes. The minimum standard for basketball teams' operations budgets will also be suspended, so schools can cut travel or recruiting expenses if they want.
•Kallander and the other nine employees in the Big South office in Charlotte will have salary freezes for the 2020-21 school year.
•Three-game series against fellow Big South baseball teams must be completed in two days, not three, in order to cut down on visiting teams' expenses. So there will be more Big South doubleheaders.
•The Big South men's and women's golf championships will be shortened from four days to three.
•The football and basketball media days will be held virtually, rather than at a Charlotte hotel.
Axing conference tournaments was not the only cost-cutting change the Big South decided against.
The Big South will not be reducing the number of nonconference games a team can play.
"It really wasn't going to save that much money because even in nonconference scheduling, a lot of our teams won't be traveling that far," Kallander said.
Because the Big South is geographically compact, the league decided not to reduce the number of a conference games a team must play.
"For all sports other than football, we're within three states [Virginia and the Carolinas]," Kallander said. "You're really not necessarily saving a lot of money by reducing conference games because the travel expenses are very reasonable."
The league also opted against shrinking the number of athletes a team can bring to road games.
