The Big South Conference announced Thursday afternoon that it has cancelled its women's basketball tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was announced about five hours before quarterfinal doubleheaders were scheduled to begin at Radford and Campbell on Thursday night.
Second-seeded Radford was to have hosted a quarterfinal doubleheader Thursday and a semifinal game Friday. Top-seeded Campbell was to have hosted a quarterfinal doubleheader Thursday and a semifinal Friday as well. The highest remaining seed was to have hosted Sunday's title game.
The tournament had begun Tuesday with three first-round games at other campus sites.
The league had announced Wednesday that the rest of the tournament would be played without the general public in attendance.
With the league tournament now cancelled, regular-season champ Campbell was awarded the Big South's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Of course, it remains to be seen if the NCAAs will actually begin next week.
As the second seed, Radford will receive the league's automatic WNIT bid. Of course, it remains to be seen if the WNIT will begin next week.
The Big South's decision was made on the same day many conferences cancelled tournaments. For example, the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12 cancelled their men's basketball tournaments Thursday, while the Colonial Athletic Association cancelled its women's basketball tournament.
"Given concerns related to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the rapidly escalating developments nationally, the Big South Conference Executive Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining rounds of the Hercules Tires Big South Conference Women's Basketball Championship," Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander said in a news release. "While we were hoping to protect these important opportunities for our women's basketball student-athletes, we feel this is the prudent course at this time. Conference leadership is currently discussing the status of spring sports seasons, and will provide updates as they become available."
The Big South has already played its men's basketball tournament.
