The Big South Conference announced Wednesday it has canceled all athletic activities, including regular-season games and Big South championships, for the rest of the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday’s announcement puts an official end to the seasons of Radford University’s spring sports teams.
The Big South had announced last Friday that it was suspending athletic activities through at least March 30.
The Big South did state Wednesday that if any member reopens later this semester for in-person, on-campus classes, the resumption of practices will be at the discretion of that school.
The NCAA announced last week that it intended to give spring-sports athletes another year of eligibility.
— Mark Berman
