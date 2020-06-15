J.D. Mundy was not drafted last week, but he has still become a pro baseball player.
The Baltimore Orioles signed the former Northside High School and Radford University standout as an undrafted free agent Sunday.
"I'm excited for this opportunity," Mundy said in a Radford University news release Sunday. "I've wanted to play baseball at the pro level my whole life and have thought about this for some time. I'm really grateful to the Orioles organization for giving me this opportunity."
The two-day Major League Baseball amateur draft concluded last Thursday. Sunday was the first day that major league teams could sign undrafted free agents.
More than 1,200 players were chosen in last year’s draft, which had 40 rounds.
But major league teams did not want to spend the money on that many draft picks this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, so this year's draft was shortened to five rounds. Only 160 players were selected.
In another money-saving move, Major League Baseball has limited the signing bonuses of undrafted free agents this year to a maximum of $20,000.
Mundy hit .385 with six doubles, four homers and 19 RBIs as a Radford senior during the abbreviated 2020 season. The first baseman/designated hitter started all 17 games that Radford played before the season came to a premature end in March.
He graduated from Radford last month.
"I spent some time [Sunday] … talking with the Orioles, and what their hitting coaches and instructors presented to me was appealing," Mundy told Radford. "I thought this organization was the best fit for me in trying to advance through the minor league system and achieve my goals."
Mundy hit .550 as a Northside senior third baseman in 2016, when he was named the Timesland player of the year.
He began his college career at Virginia Tech.
Mundy belted five homers for Tech in 2017, which was Patrick Mason’s final season as the Hokies’ coach.
He started 38 games for Tech coach John Szefc in 2018, including 27 at first base and 11 at DH. He batted .257 with seven homers.
Mundy has said that at his end-of-season meeting with Szefc, the coach told him he would DH in 2019 but would not be the starting first baseman. Mundy wanted to play in the field. He said Szefc also planned to reduce the amount of his scholarship.
So Mundy transferred to Radford.
He hit .304 with 17 doubles, 13 homers and 55 RBIs as a junior in 2019, earning All-Big South first-team honors at DH. Then-RU coach Joe Raccuia moved him from first base to DH early that season.
Raccuia's successor, Karl Kuhn, used Mundy at DH early this season before moving him to first base. Mundy played first base in nine of Radford's final 11 games.
Mundy is not the first pro ballplayer in his family. He is the nephew of ex-minor leaguer Kelly Dampeer, a former Northside and Radford star who was drafted in 1997.
